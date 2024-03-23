Brooke Shields talks mental health in Naples; actor named speaker 2025





An actress, author and “Face of the 80s” recently visited Naples to discuss mental health and raise money for the David Lawrence Centers. Brooke Shields spoke Thursday at Sound Minds, the flagship event of the David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health, Collier County's only nonprofit, comprehensive behavioral health provider. The event raised $1.5 million to provide access to care for children, families and adults in the county, regardless of the individual's ability to pay for services. Brooke Shields 'spoke candidly about her mental health journey' In a conversation with mental health advocate Jennifer Trammell, Shields “deftly navigated the line between heartfelt and humorous,” the David Lawrence Centers said in a press release. “She spoke candidly about her mental health journey, first as an idolized child star, then through her mother's struggle with alcoholism, and culminating with her frightening experience with postpartum depression” , indicates the press release. “Recognizing the critical need to address mental health issues and destigmatize the conversations surrounding them, Shields has become a strong advocate for open dialogue and understanding. » Shields, who started as a model at 11 months old before starring in films at age 9 in “Sweet Baby” in 1978. Other films include “Blue Lagoon” (1980) and “Endless Love” (1981). In the 1980s, Brookes modeled in print and television advertisements for Calvin Klein Jeans and appeared on numerous magazine covers that made her one of the world's most recognizable people of that decade. Sound Minds Event Continues to Grow, According to 2024 Presidents John and Amy Quinn, who chaired Sound Minds, are local philanthropists and mental health advocates for whom the Fountain 33 Foundation was the presenting sponsor. This event not only highlights mental health awareness, but it has also become a must-attend night in our community, Amy Quinn said in the release. We have seen this event become one that we look forward to every social season, added John Quinn. Actor Dennis Quaid will speak at 2025 Sound Minds in Naples The David Lawrence Centers also revealed Thursday evening that Emmy Award-winning and two-time Golden Globe nominee actor Dennis Quaid will take the Sound Minds stage for its event next season. Known for his roles in the hit films The Rookie, The Day After Tomorrow, Traffic, Vantage Point, Frequency and “The Right Stuff”, Quaid also co-starred with Jake Gyllenhaal in the Disney animated adventure film , Strange World. On the film and television side, Quaid's recent big screen credits include starring roles in Netflix's uplifting film Blue Miracle, Sony's thriller The Intruder, Universal's A Dogs Journey and A Dogs Purpose, and Roadside Attractions I Can Only Imagine, among others. Quaid recently completed production on portraying the 40th President of the United States in the biopic Reagan, produced by Mark Joseph and directed by Sean McNamara. Alongside his acting career, Quaid is also a singer-songwriter and recording and touring musician who has been playing music since his grandfather bought him his first guitar. Who benefits from fundraising? Money raised helps meet the growing demand and cost of mental health and substance abuse services in Collier County. The David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health is the county's only comprehensive behavioral health provider. Sound Minds is the flagship event of the nonprofit organization, Sound Minds, which helps raise critical funds to provide access to care for children, families and adults. Past speakers at Sound Minds Actress Goldie Hawn headlined the 2023 event. Past speakers also included a Columbine shooting survivor, national experts, actors and lawmakers who have been personally impacted by health issues behavioral. Dave Osborn is the regional editor of the Naples Daily News and News-Press. Follow him on Instagram and threads @lacrossewriter.

