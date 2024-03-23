Hollywood Stars Lead Cast of 'An Enemy of the People' to Knox County

MOUNT VERNON It's unusual for Knox County to have the opportunity to see big-name actors perform alongside Mount Vernon Mayor Matt Starr and Kenyon College President Julie Kornfeld.

But on April 6 and 7, they will light up the stages of Knox Memorial and Oden Hall in An Enemy of the People: A Theater Project from Americas Hometown.

Artistic Director Bryan Doerries says: “We are thrilled to be working with such a diverse cast… By bringing together such an eclectic group of people to read and perform Ibsens' play, we hope to model a way of coming together to discuss and perform the text that leaves room for a wide range of perspectives.

An Enemy of the People will present performances of David Strathairn (The Firm, Eight Men Out, Nomadland, Lincoln, The Bourne Ultimatum), Elizabeth Marvel (Homeland, Burn After Reading, Love & Death), Bill Camp (The Queen's Gambit, The Night Of, Joker), Matt T. Starr (Mayor, City of Mount Vernon, Ohio), Julie Kornfeld (President, Kenyon College), John K. Chidester (director of the Mount Vernon and Knox County Public Library), Jon Tazewell (Thomas S. Turgeon Professor of Drama and Film, Kenyon College), Peter Marks (former chief theater critic of the Washington Post), Marjolaine Goldsmith (Business Manager, Theater of War Productions), Osose Omofomah (Student, Kenyon College), and Wendy MacLeod (James Michael Playwright-in-Residence/Drama Professor, Kenyon College).

In addition to an exceptional cast, several community members will join the cast and audience for a public discussion after the performance.

One of the aspects of the productions that Theater of War brings is the ability to open a dialogue between audience members and panelists who respond to the characters, themes and messages of the story,” Starr said.

“That's where the real magic happens: once the actors are done and the discussion begins while the story is still fresh in everyone's minds.

“We have the opportunity to realize timeless healing messages that connect us to each other and promote understanding rather than judgment.

There will be plenty to talk about: the play tells the story of a doctor who discovers that his small town's water supply has been poisoned by a tannery.

Despite his efforts to bring the truth to the public, the doctor fails to save his community from an environmental disaster and ultimately becomes the scapegoat for his denunciation.

An Enemy of the People was first performed in Norway in 1882, but it speaks to the present moment as if it were written for our times.

There's something for everyone in the room, says Jamie Lyn Smith-Fletcher, deputy director of the library. A flawed hero, brothers pitted against brothers, greedy powers that be trying to cover up a scandal that threatens profits, controversies over development and resources, funny and eccentric characters, a rowdy crowd…

“You name it, Ibsen hits all the notes.

“An Enemy of the People” events are free and open to the public, but advance registration is required. Performances will take place at the Knox Memorial Theater in Mount Vernon on Saturday, April 6 at 6 p.m. and at Oden Hall in Gambier on Sunday, April 7 at 4 p.m.

To register to attend in person, please visit: https://www.mvac.org/theater-of-war or call 740-462-4ART.

Zoom participants can register at eotp-knoxcounty.eventbrite.com.

These events are presented by the Mount Vernon and Knox County Public Library, Theater of War Productions, Kenyon College Office for Community Partnerships and the Mount Vernon Arts Consortium and made possible in part through support from the Ohio Arts Council , a competitive LSTA grant administered. by the Ohio State Library, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Kenyon College Bicentennial Fund, and the Kenyon College Office for Community Partnerships.

The library has contracted with local transportation companies to offer a limited number of door-to-door shuttles to people needing transportation to shows.

Transportation vouchers will be provided on a first come, first served basis. To arrange a ride, please contact [email protected] or call 740-392-BOOK ext. 259 by Wednesday, March 27 at noon.

For more information about An Enemy of the People and other library programs, visit www.knox.net.

Theater of War Productions works with leading actors from film, theater and television to present dramatic readings of seminal texts, ranging from classic and contemporary plays to sermons, books, speeches, screenplays, articles long works and works of modern poetry.

These performances provide a framework for engaging communities in in-depth discussions on critical topics, such as the visible and invisible wounds of war, mental health, the challenges faced by refugees and immigrants, homelessness, isolation from the pandemic and the climate crisis.

The company uses a combination of live performances and guided dialogues to help diverse communities address pressing public health and social issues, helping to break stigmas and foster empathy, compassion and deeper understanding of topics complex.

For more information, please visit theatreofwar.com.