Police officer admits leaking investigation report on late actor Lee Sun-kyun





SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) — A senior police officer admitted leaking information about a drug investigation into late actor Lee Sun-kyun, who committed suicide late last year , a court said on Saturday. The Suwon District Court in the Suwon city south of Seoul revealed this fact when it decided not to grant an arrest warrant request filed against the senior officer of the Incheon Metropolitan Police in the part of an investigation into the leak. Earlier this week, police arrested the officer suspected of leaking a report compiled by the Incheon police drug investigation unit in mid-October regarding a drug investigation involving Lee. He would not have been a member of the drug investigation unit. The report included private information about people linked to Lee's drug suspicions, including names, criminal records and occupations, and an entertainment media outlet published a photo of the document in late December. “Given that the suspect has admitted his crime and key evidence has been collected, the necessity for his arrest is not recognized,” the court said on Saturday, rejecting an arrest warrant filed to keep him in custody in the investigation purposes. How the officer gained access to the internal report and to whom it was disclosed is currently under investigation. The Incheon police dismissed him from duty immediately after his arrest. Lee, best known for his role in “Parasite,” was found dead in his car in central Seoul on Dec. 27, days after appearing publicly before police for the third interrogation on suspicion of marijuana use and drug abuse. other illegal drugs. Many times. Lee's death raised questions about whether police forced him to stand in the press photo line before his interrogation sessions and whether Lee deserved the privacy-invasive media reports that followed. 'investigation. A group of filmmakers, actors and artists, including “Parasite” director Bong Joon-ho, have called for an investigation into whether there was a security breach in the company's handling of information. police. A police officer is escorted from the Suwon Nambu police station in Suwon, 30 kilometers south of Seoul, to attend a court hearing for an arrest warrant on March 23, 2024, following suspicions of information leak investigation into alleged drug use involving late actor Lee Sun-Kyun. (Yonhap) [email protected]

(END)

