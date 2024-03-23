Entertainment
Rebel Wilson claims Hollywood star she names in new book threatened her
Rebel Wilson claims a Hollywood asshole she exposes in her upcoming memoir threatened to shut her down at the presses.
The Australian actress previously revealed she dedicated an entire chapter of her upcoming book, The rise of the rebels, to a huge asshole she once worked with. She revealed on Friday on Instagram that this same person has now hired a team to try to stop him from publishing his book on April 2.
I talked about an asshole in my book. Now said asshole is trying to threaten me, Wilson wrote in an Instagram story. He hired a crisis public relations manager and lawyers. He's trying to stop the press from talking about my book.
But the book will come out and you will all know the truth, she added. Xoxo rebel.
While the Perfect pitch The star has never publicly named the person she calls out in her book, but Wilson has previously discussed the incident with Australian media which led her to adopt a no asshole policy when taking on a role in the States -United.
When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, “Yes, I have a no-asshole policy, which means I don't work with assholes.” I was like, 'Yeah, I mean, that seems sensible and logical,'” Wilson said in a Instagram Story.
But then we really understood what they meant by that, the older people in the industry. Because I worked with a huge asshole, and, yeah, now I definitely have an asshole policy. The chapter about said asshole is chapter 23, this guy was a huge asshole.
According to her publishers, Wilson's memoir is expected to discuss her unconventional path to Hollywood success and her love of herself with some of her iconic roles in comedy films.
