'Actor of the Year' Vikrant Massey recalls the moment Smriti Irani recommended his name for a show

Vikarnat Massey pictured receiving the award New Delhi: Vikrant Massey received the 'Actor of the Year' trophy at the NDTV Indian Of The Year ceremony held in New Delhi on Saturday for his exceptional performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra. 12th failure. Vikrant received the award from Union Minister and former actor Smriti Irani. After receiving the award, Vikrant Massey shared an anecdote on stage. He began his speech with these words: “Life comes full circle. I remember the time when I was trying to make ends meet by working in television. One day a boy came and said to me that Smriti Ma'am (Irani) wanted to meet me. . Smriti Ma'am told me that she was watching my shows and that I had the potential to do better. Later I received an offer for a big show which was needed at that time. A few days after receiving the show, I got to know Smriti Ma. “I was recommended my name for the show.” Vikrant dedicated his award to director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and those “honest and impartial officers” who ensure the safety of the people of the country. Vikrant also said that he wanted to try his luck in films and did not mind taking risks. Take a look at the photos here: Vikrant has worked in serials like Dharam Veer, Balika Vadhu, Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, just to name a few. He has starred in films like A Death in the Gunj, Chhapaak, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Haseen Dillruba, Gaslight. He has featured in web series like Broken but beautiful, criminal justice, Mirzapur. 12th Fail is based on the real-life journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who became an IPS officer after cleaning toilets, working in a library and working hard to overcome every obstacle that came his way. The film stars Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi and Sanjay Bishnoi. The long list of 12th Fail celebrity fans includes Kamal Haasan, Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Deverakonda, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Vicky Kaushal. Speaking on NDTV Indian of the Year, Hon'ble Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was present as the Chief Guest, along with other esteemed guests including Union Ministers Hardeep Puri, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Smriti Zubin Irani. The event brought together some of the biggest names in entertainment, politics, business, sports and culture. This year, the theme of the ceremony was “India – a transformative power”. The awards have always celebrated Indian heroes, famous and unsung, recognizing their extraordinary contribution to society.

