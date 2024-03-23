Connect with us

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Actor Govinda likely to make a political comeback, may join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

 


Speculations are rife that actor Govinda is likely to return to politics ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. According to a Times of India report, Govind may contest for the Lok Sabha seat in the northwest from Mumbai on Eknath Shinde's Shive Sena ticket.

Earlier this week, Govinda met Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde. Party sources told news agency PTI that a meeting took place three days ago.

Govinda, who was fighting for a Congress berth, had defeated veteran BJP leader Ram Naik from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat in 2004. The actor left the Congress later.

Meanwhile, CM Shinde conducted a Lok Sabha review meeting with Shiv Sena party cadres at Worli in Mumbai on Thursday.

He urged the MPs to exert maximum efforts in their respective constituencies to achieve victories. Shinde advised the party members to reach out to the people, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The CM urged the MPs to question the opposition on their contributions to the welfare of the people as they sought their votes.

“Party discipline should be maintained. No one should behave like a king. Instead, everyone should work in unity and follow party guidelines,” the Maharashtra CM said.

Shinde added that seat-sharing discussions, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with the Mahayuti partners are underway and will be announced soon.

He said the ruling 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance) has set its sights on winning 45 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

He asked party leaders to hold assembly meetings to put the Shiv Sena in action mode. “Get in touch with every Shiv Sena shakha. Coordinate with local Mahayuti leaders for better coordination. Meetings should be organized jointly with local Mahayuti leaders,” Shinde added.

Pay special attention to planning campaigns and meetings. Names and photographs of local officials should be used as per campaign material protocol,” Maharashtra CM added.

Published: Mar 23, 2024, 09:24 IST

