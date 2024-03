OpenAI wants to use the Sora video generation model to break into Hollywood

OpenAIwants to become an actor in the film industry. The developer ofChatGPThas initiated discussions with film studios and hopes to integrate its generative modelSorain Hollywood productions. According toBloomberg, OpenAI began planning discussions with Hollywood decision-makers in February, days after publicly announcing Sora. Generative AI model transforms user prompts into realistic clips; in other words, it tries to do for video what OpenAI GIVE HIM made for images. OpenAI's first Hollywood discussions were led byBrad Lightcap, who serves as chief operating officer of the Microsoft-backed technology company. In recent weeks, OpenAI CEOSam Altmanalso embarked on negotiations. Four months after his reinstatement as head of OpenAI (he briefly ceded that role to former Twitch boss Emmett Shear), Altman attended industry parties in Los Angeles during Oscars weekend 2024. Subscribe to Tubefilter's daily top stories Subscribe The first people to gain access to Sora were “red teams” who searched for vulnerabilities in the software, but OpenAI is giving Hollywood notables advanced access so they can explore ways generative AI technology could help them in their work. According toBloomberg“a few big-name actors and directors” were invited to take Sora for a test drive. “OpenAI has a deliberate strategy of collaborating with industry through an iterative deployment process rolling out AI advances in stages to ensure safe implementation and give people an idea of ​​what's coming next. 'horizon', we read. a statement from OpenAI. “We look forward to continued dialogue with artists and creatives.” The role of generative AI in the cinematic arts has been one of main talking points during the WGA and SAG strikes that hit Hollywood last year. The rise of deepfakes and other creative issues could make AI systems like Sora a tough sell in film and TV circles, but OpenAI will try to convince studios that its technology can be a benefit — not a obstacle – for the film industry.

