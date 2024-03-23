Hollywood Boulevard Makeover, Beverly Hills Housing Feature, and More

It seems the fourth time's a charm for Beverly Hills and its cursed residential element.





At a City Council hearing this week, Beverly Hills planning staff shared a letter released by the California Department of Housing and Community Development stating that the city's latest housing element project is substantially compliant to state law.

Nevertheless, the problems linked to this long saga remain for the city. Including an ongoing lawsuit filed by Californians for Homeownershipas well as the imminent threat of litigation regarding several Builder's Remedy projects submitted in the city. Beverly Hills has so far avoided dealing with Builder's Remedy projects, although cases involving other jurisdictions such as Get used to Flintridge resulted in victories for project candidates.





After nearly two months, regular service on Metrolink's Orange County line is scheduled to resume via San Clemente on Monday, March 25. The Orange County Transportation Authority and Metrolink have completed work on a 200-foot-long catchment wall at Mariposa Point to protect the rail right-of-way following a landslide.

This is the fifth time in the past three years that the San Clemente coastal cliff collapse has threatened the rail corridor following heavy rains. While transportation officials have taken short-term steps to shore up the hillside and protect the railroad tracks, a permanent solution will require rerouting service through a costly interior tunnel.





Plans to transform a vacant LADWP site at 5800 S. Figueroa Street into a mostly brick-and-mortar park are receiving rave reviews from the local neighborhood council. Neighborhood Council Voices began to circulate a petition asking the city of Los Angeles to add more green space to the mix.





CicLAvia returns Sunday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a 5.75-mile ride on Venice Boulevard on the Westside. The car-free streets event connects to the Palms, Mar Vista and Venice Beach, starting at Culver City Station in the east.

Again, here are the rules: Only human-powered vehicles are allowed. This means no electric scooters, skateboards, hoverboards, unicycles, motorcycles or other non-motorized vehicles are allowed. However, class 1 e-bike pedal assist is allowed, class 2 e-bikes are allowed when the throttle is off, and class 3 e-bikes are allowed when the pedal assist is off.

Here's what we're reading this week:

With the passage of Prop. 1, Gavin Newsom is once again changing the way Californians with mental illness get help “The initiative includes a $6.4 billion bond to fund treatment beds and permanent supportive housing. Counties spend more of the mental health funds they receive from a special tax on incomes above $1 million on services for chronically homeless people. “(CalMatters)

The end of Skid Rows' cheap hotels? Los Angeles leaders want to replace last-resort housing for homeless people “The demise of the Skid Rows SROs would mark a dramatic turning point in Los Angeles' long battle against homelessness, ending an era of last-resort housing that began with the neighborhood's founding in the late 19th century. A combination of dismal trends has led to a renewed interest in SROs, which, along with other low-cost hotels that have been converted to permanent housing, number about 7,000 units on Skid Row. (LA Times)





LA City announces bus, walking and biking improvements on Hollywood Boulevard “Iconic Hollywood Boulevard benefits from relatively rapid pedestrian improvements, a mile of bus lanes and two and a half miles of protected bike lanes” (Streetsblog LA)

How student housing around USC is transforming a historic Black and Latino neighborhood “Similar development is occurring in large parts of South Los Angeles, where small businesses have learned to make the most of underutilized multifamily areas that allow for much higher density than the single-family areas that form the bedrock of the suburbs of the city.” (LA Times)

Overview of New Federal Community Reconnection Grants for Los Angeles County “There are seven Los Angeles County Community Reconnection Grants totaling $162 million – approximately 90% of that goes to Metro's Barrier Removal Project, which includes new bus lanes, walking/biking facilities first and last mile, bike sharing, and more.” (Streetsblog LA)





San Fernando East Light Rail to begin construction mid-year “The construction contract was awarded to the San Fernando Transit Constructors Joint Venture (SFTCJV), which is expected to start on the southern segment mid-year. This section of the project is expected to be completed in 2031.” (San Fernando Sun)

A sign of the times: tearing down an emptying OC office complex to build a warehouse “Developers and landlords lived by the conventional wisdom that there was no better use for your square footage than business offices because they demanded higher rents than industrial spaces… Simple math, thought -on… Well, it's not so simple anymore. At least in Santa Ana, where a perfectly good office complex is being demolished, dramatically demonstrating how weak the office rental market has become and how low the demand for distribution centers Amazon type is strong in Southern California. “(LA Times)

Long Beach Lost: The Glorious and Sad Story of the Late Modern Architectural Masterpiece Everyone Hated “The old City Hall would have made a magnificent hotel: by stripping the windows of their dark tint, transforming the council chambers into an underground swimming pool, you would have had one of the most unique hospitality establishments on the West Coast However, for most it made for a nightmare civic building. It took place in 2018 as construction began on the civic center you see today. Concrete pillars created vicious wind tunnels that made the space metaphorically and literally cold. And sunlight, metaphorically and often literally, rarely reaches its crevices. (Longbeachize)

