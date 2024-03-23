Entertainment
Paris Tokyo by Azai Sushi comes to West Hollywood
Paris Tokyo by Azai Sushi is opening its doors in the city of West Hollywood after closing its doors in the city of Beverly Hills. The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) says Paris Tokyo will relocate to 8289 Santa Monica Blvd, near West Hollywood City Hall.
8289 Santa Monica is currently home to the Arden Restaurant which houses the Arden Café. The Arden took over The Conservatory restaurant space after that business closed in January 2023.
Is Arden disappearing to make way for Paris Tokyo by Azai Sushi? This has not yet been revealed.
We can report that the liquor license for a 47 – General Dining Venue for sale became active as recently as March 20, 2024. The license is also being transferred from WeHo Conservatory, LLC, according to ABC.
Operating restrictions are as follows: Quarterly gross sales of alcoholic beverages must not exceed quarterly gross sales of food products during the same period. The licensee shall at all times maintain records that separately reflect the gross food sales and gross alcoholic beverage sales of the licensed business. These records will be maintained at least quarterly and will be made available to the Department upon request.
Entertainment provided shall not be audible beyond the area under the control of the licensee(s), as defined on the most recently certified ABC-257 and ABC-253.
Paris Tokyo was located in the Golden Triangle at 467 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills. The sushi restaurant was known for its traditional and authentic Japanese sushi. She specialized in sushi boats, Omakase, cut rolls, sashimi and nigiri with a simplistic Japanese recipe. The fish imported from Japan was fresh and the restaurant's menu changed according to the season to ensure the freshest catch was served.
It appears the restaurant may have closed in Beverly Hills, sometime in late 2023 or early 2024.
According to ABC, Paris Tokyo is making a comeback in the city of West Hollywood, at the address that currently houses The Arden restaurant and café.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
