This Culinary Gem Nestled in Bel-Air's Iconic Hollywood Glamor Hotel Is Los Angeles Dining at its Best – Above Average Hotels





Bel-Air, a residential enclave located at the foothills of Los Angeles' verdant Santa Monica Mountains, lives up to its reputation as an exclusive neighborhood for the rich and famous. Past its grand gates along Sunset Boulevard, lavish homes emerge from the lush foliage, accompanied by the ultra-luxurious 12-acre Hotel Bel-Air. While ordinary folk may not get the chance to sleep among the stars at this elegant Dorchester Collection hotel, whose illustrious history dates back to the Golden Age of Hollywood, the rest of us we can taste luxury by dining at The Restaurant of the Hotel Bel-Air. You might even find yourself rubbing shoulders with a high-profile celebrity; for example, during our visit, esteemed actors were seated just two tables away from us. Hidden beyond the property's famous Swan Lake, where real swans glide gracefully across waters reminiscent of a dreamlike cinematic scene, a relaxed yet sophisticated Los Angeles aura fills the airy dining space, seamlessly blending the interior and exterior. Dimly lit alcoves overlook the serene lake while the distant melody of grand piano keys echo from the elegant bar and lounge, creating a lively and refined atmosphere, intimate but not too removed from the vibrant action. Culinary chef Joe Garcia, who succeeded Wolfgang Puck, reinterprets Puck's work by “taking classic dishes and adding finesse,” as he emphasized several times at our table. Chef Garcia's goal is clear: simplify ingredients with technique and creativity, and the goal is unequivocally reflected in the flavors and presentation of each plate served. Crispy romaine leaves in our off-menu Cesar saladtopped with hearty anchovies, for a perfect balance of savory and sweet notes in the French onion soup, our taste buds couldn't wait for the dishes to arrive. Accompanied by a warm basket of homemade loaves of bread, baked fresh each morning by executive pastry chef Christopher Rull and his team starting at 4 a.m. (more on that later), and butter so visually appealing that When it warranted a separate photo shoot, the anticipation only intensified. Conveniently spaced between starters, ensuring we remained hungry enough for more food, our main plates served on pristine white crockery made their way to our table. Notable bites included the Colorado Lamb Chopsbeautifully presented with pure cauliflower, and the Handmade Italian Chestnut Agnolotti, served with stracciatella, brown butter sauce and garden sage. To complete the savory section, Chef Joe sent a surprise dish: the new Organic British Columbia King Salmon, made with wilted spinach, smoked trout roe and a taste bud-popping carrot and orange emulsion. It's hard to imagine topping what our taste buds experienced in this meal. Next, executive pastry chef Christopher Rull offered a secret dessert on the menu: a vanilla bean mille-feuille (the French word for what North Americans call Napoleon). After that we had the Chocolate Chip And pecan oatmeal cookies. Let's be clear: When your servers choose chocolate chip cookies as a standout sweet treat, ordering them before anything else is an obvious choice. (Imagine: a warm, gooey chocolate center and a crispy outer edge, all served in a stylish glass cookie jar.) In conclusion: the restaurant at the Hotel Bel-Air will continue to prosper even without Wolfgang Puck at its helm. Staying true to its glamorous and sophisticated Hollywood roots, the dining experience is a class act from start to finish, deserving of nothing less than a standing ovation. Key Takeaways Location: Los Angeles, California Address: 701 Stone Canyon Rd, Los Angeles, California 90077 Kitchen: Coastal California style with Mediterranean influences Price level: $$$ Taking reservations: Yes Email: [email protected] or Telephone: +1 (310) 909-1644 The atmosphere: The website says that ambiance is the place to be, and we'd like to support that notion. (It's a sophisticated hangout for the stars. What embodies Los Angeles and Bel-Air better than that?) Our favorite thing on the menu: It's hard to pinpoint, but we have to say the salmon dish with the sheer punch of carrots and oranges. Yes, we said orange, and you will ask yourself: “Why didn't I always add orange instead of lemon to salmon dishes from the beginning?” Dress : Casual chic Breakfast, lunch or dinner: Breakfast: 7:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m.; Lunch: 11:00 a.m. 2:30 p.m.; Brunch: Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Dinner: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; And Afternoon tea: Friday and Saturday 3 p.m. Other articles you might like:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hotelsabovepar.com/the-restaurant-at-hotel-bel-air-review/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos