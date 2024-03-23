An international entertainment district is coming to Tucson

Tucson's first international dining and entertainment district will open next month along a stretch of East Broadway still recovering from the city's years-long road widening project.

The first phase of Afro-centric Z Street, stretching from the corner of Broadway and Treat Avenue to Rocco's Little Chicago, includes the expansion of Zemam's Ethiopian Cuisine restaurant at 2731 E. Broadway and a new international bar, Zerai's , next door at 2731 E. Broadway. 2725 E.Broadway. The long-vacant Shakey's Pizzeria building, located next to Rocco's, was demolished and paved over to provide parking.

The second phase, expected to open later this year, will include Zidamo Coffee, a collaboration with Savaya Coffee, which will move into the long-vacant Flanagan's Celtic Corner gift shop at 2719 E. Broadway, and a space for international food trucks and carts.

“I want all my customers to have a good time and enjoy everything we have to offer to experience African culture,” said Zemam chef-owner Amanuel Gebremariam, who came up with the idea for Z Street shortly after. long after the neighboring insurance company closes. at the start of the pandemic.

The project is located in the Rio Nuevo Sunshine Mile, from South Country Club Road to North Euclid Avenue on Broadway, which was created after the city deeded 39 mid-century residential and commercial properties to Rio Nuevo. The properties, which included Solot Plaza and the Friedman and Bungalow blocks, were abandoned during the years-long road widening project.

When Gebremariam and his sons/partners Lucas and Noah approached Rio Nuevo in 2021 with their plans for Z Street, the board was excited, said president Fletcher McCusker. The tax revenue-funded redevelopment arm invested $500,000 for the project, initially estimated at $800,000.

“It’s all really creative,” he said. “We don't know of anything else that is international in character. It is essentially an Ethiopian bloc.”

The cornerstone of the project is the revival of Zemam, which has been closed since early 2021. Gebremariam said it closed not so much because of COVID-19 as because of ongoing road construction.

They were digging everywhere in front of the restaurant,” he recalls. “There was no place for customers to get in and out.

Gebremariam planned to reopen in a few months.

A few months turned into years.

“It went on for so long,” he said. “Thank God we had the Speedway location (Zemam's Too at 119 E. Speedway) to make money, otherwise we might have gone bankrupt.

(The family closed the Speedway location on March 17, saying it was impossible to find enough staff for both restaurants.)

With the original restaurant closed, the Gebremariams began imagining what Z Street would look like. Lucas envisioned that the Zerias' flat screens would broadcast international sports during the day and that on weekends they would recreate the global musical dance parties they hosted for several years at Zemam's Too.

Even though several months have passed, Savaya has already agreed to create a special roast for Zidamo with beans imported from the coffee-rich province of Sidamo, in Father Gebremariam's native Ethiopia.

But the first thing on everyone's agenda: expanding the restaurant opened by Gebremariam in 1993.

Gebremariam had no real business plan or culinary experience when he told his family he was opening an Ethiopian restaurant “and Tucson was going to love it,” his son Lucas recalled.

Gebremariam came to the United States in the early 1980s as an Ethiopian refugee. After earning a degree in chemistry from the University of Maryland, he went to work for the federal government before finding a job with a company that built airplanes. That job brought him to Tucson several years later and a disagreement with his boss landed him in the restaurant business.

“He came home from work and said, 'I quit my job and I'm going to open an Ethiopian restaurant,'” Lucas said, recalling childhood memories of piling into the family car and driving her father at work before school.

Named after his mother, Zemam's had just four tables tucked into small alcoves near the front door; his father-in-law lived in the rest of the house. The kitchen was no bigger than a master bathroom, equipped with a refrigerator, stove, and table of hot dishes. Customers parked along Treat Avenue or in the two or three parking spaces in front of the restaurant.

The restaurant quickly found a loyal following for the Gebremariam food he recreated from recipes passed down from his mother and fellow Ethiopian refugees in Tucson.

When they reopen next month, Gebremariam will cook in a kitchen three times larger than the original and equipped with updated appliances, including a commercial refrigerator, ice maker and prep tables. An old cupboard has been transformed into a pantry lined with shelves.

Diners will have their choice of 28 tables set up in small nooks and crannies created when Gebremariam demolished walls and created arches in place of doors.

The family had hoped to reopen the restaurant last year, but delays and construction hurdles slowed things down and drove up costs. The family invested nearly $400,000 of its own money in the project, Gebremariam said. In addition to its initial $500,000 investment, Rio Nuevo invested an additional $300,000 to bring the project to completion, McCusker said.

“We thought it was a really important cultural opportunity,” he said. “We don't know of anything else that has an international theme. Zemam's is one of those must-visit restaurants in Arizona and bringing them back to Broadway, keeping Rocco's on Broadway, is really cool.”

Z Street is the first in a series of redevelopment projects to open in the Sunshine Mile neighborhood, although McCusker said a number of new restaurants and retail projects are in the works.