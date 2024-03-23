Actor Nirbhay Wadhwa sheds light on Lord Hanuman's role in Shrimad Ramayan







You made a remarkable entry as Lord Hanuman in Shrimad Ramayan, what were the preparations you undertook to play the mighty warrior?

Over the years, I have been fortunate to have multiple opportunities to play Lord Hanuman, including Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, also aired on Sony Entertainment Television. I have always felt a divine connection with Lord Hanuman and I truly feel that I am fortunate to have the chance to play him in Shrimad Ramayan as well. I didn't particularly face any challenges, but I had to work on my body to bring out behavior like Him and adopt the quality of strength that Lord Hanuman is known for. For example, there is a scene where Lord Hanuman lifts a mountain. It was difficult for me to perform the act while managing the Gadha (mass). To make the scene look simple, I rehearsed alone and made sure to practice every day. I'm also working on my facial expressions, because this role requires me to wear a prosthetic mask, and expressing emotions with it is a challenge.

Hanuman is often depicted as a symbol of devotion and loyalty. How do you convey these qualities in your performance?

When it comes to my performance, I try to express myself through my eyes since my face has prosthetics, which limits facial movement. However, I am trying hard to convey the emotions in the most aesthetic way possible, to bring out his devotion and loyalty towards Lord Ram. Additionally, I am a Hanuman bhakt and recite the Hanuman Chalisa daily as it helps me feel more dedicated and positive towards my work.

Hanuman's relationship with Lord Rama is at the heart of many stories. How do you approach the representation of the link on screen?

I always enter the set taking the name Lord Rams, as it helps me achieve a sense of calm and composure before starting the scene. I believe Lord Ram and Hanuman are inseparable, and I also enjoy spending time with Sujay off-screen, which reflects in our on-screen performance. While shooting I forget that I am Nirbhay and he is Sujay, for me I think it was Lord Hanuman and Lord Ram.

How has your portrayal of Lord Hanuman evolved over time, and what have you discovered about the character with each iteration?

Honestly, when I first played Lord Hanuman, my main source of research was the internet. After gaining immense popularity, I started getting offers for events, where I could learn more about Him. Even our visit to Ayodhya for the promotions of Shrimad Ramayan helped me expand my knowledge and bring his every feature to life on screen. On a personal level, I am grateful that my anger issues were resolved, in large part due to his influence on me. I became more forgiving. Likewise, I find many of his qualities and teachings ingrained in me.

What has your experience been like working with actors so far?

What has your experience been like working with actors so far?

I didn't have the opportunity to shoot many scenes with the other actors but from what I observed, each actor is faithful to their role and works very hard to play their role well. 6. What drives you to keep returning to the character of Hanuman through different productions or performances? It's a blessing! I never asked to play the role of Lord Hanuman; the offers always came to me. So yes, I am grateful.

