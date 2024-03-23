Is this TV the next wandering rural hero? | Lifestyle and entertainment

Editor's Note: A version of this story first appeared in The Good, the Bad, and the Elegy, a Daily Yonder newsletter focused on the best and worst in media, entertainment, and rural culture. Every other Thursday it features reviews, retrospectives, recommendations and much more. You canjoin the mailing list at the bottom of this articleto receive future editions in your inbox.

It seems the great outdoors is irresistible to TV show creators. We've seen Longmire, Joe Pickett, and Big Sky, not to mention the Yellowstone phenomenon, all occupy a place in our national attention, at least for a little while.

Well, see if Tracker, a CBS series about a survivor and finder of lost people, has a similar impact.

An official trailer for CBS's 'Tracker' (2024) (via Rotten Tomatoes TV on YouTube).

When Westerns ruled television in the 1950s and 1960s, we could watch endless stories set against backdrops of mountains, deserts and frontier towns. Before the Lone Ranger, Matt Dillon, or the cowboys of The Virginian rode off into the sunset, they and dozens of other shows reinforced the idea of ​​the frontier for modern audiences.

The idea of ​​getting away from civilization appeals to many, at least until the tough stuff becomes a little too tough. One of my favorite elements of the Craig Johnson books that the Longmire series is based on is that the characters have to stand in a particular location in the city to receive a cell phone signal. In Yellowstone, Kevin Costner's John Dutton looks for a place to camp where his cell is. won't receive calls.

I can't be the only one who thinks Yellowstone was better when it depicted life on the Dutton ranch rather than life in the boardroom. The show's ratings success and place in our shared pop culture consciousness have reinforced this sense of escapism in each episode.

Tracker aims to do the same. Justin Hartley, familiar from This is Us and Smallville, plays Colter Shaw. Now there's a final frontier name if I've ever heard one and as the episodes progress we learn that he and his siblings grew up off the grid with their mother and father. It was not an idyllic life: apparently the elder Shaw was running away from his mistakes, and the children were traumatized by life on the run.

But Colter has gained a lot of practical knowledge from that era that he applies to his work as a Rewarder, a clumsy name for what he does: going to remote areas to find lost hikers or climbers or to small towns to find people who have been drawn into a cult.

In other words, it's a tracker, and it does it for a price.

In nature

For as long as wilderness adventures have been on our televisions, there has been a character who does what it takes for money. Matt Dillon didn't make more than his marshal salary, of course, but bounty hunters and troubleshooters like Paladin roamed the wilderness with a reward in mind. Paladin, the main character of Have Gun, Will Travel, a show that aired in the late 1950s and early 1960s, charged the princely sum of $1,000 per job. In Tracker, Colter Shaw charges up to $50,000 or collects a $20,000 reward offer.

Tracker's scripts make a point of showing Shaw making verbal contracts with clients and cashing checks once a person is found. This injects a note of reality into the series. All that equipment used by Shaw and all his assistants wouldn't come cheap. At one point, someone asks Shaw why he travels from place to place helping people. It's the theme of one of television's oldest tropes and describes every series from Lassie to The Fugitive to The Incredible Hulk, although Shaw's jobs are more deliberate in the way they have a impact on people than the clashes of Hulks. Tracker also fits the style of many police procedurals, with the hero taking on a new case each week and solving it at the end of the episode. With Tracker, because Shaw is not a cop, someone else has to make any arrests. A promotional poster for “Tracker” (2024) (Credit: CBS via IMDb). A promotional poster for “Tracker” (2024) (Credit: CBS via IMDb). There are serialized aspects of Tracker. At the start of the season, viewers were given information about Shaw and his family's past. Why did his father, a professor, go off the grid? What did Shaw's older brother Russell do and why is he trying to get in touch with Colter now? What is Shaw's mother hiding?

One of the mysteries I hope we solve is who his allies and aides are. Eric Graise is Bob, his man in the chair, as one of the Spider-Man films referencing this type of character, a tech wizard who can find the answer to any question Shaw calls from the field, as well as Robin Weigert and Abby McEnany. are a delight as Teddi and Velma, a couple who find cases for Shaw to pursue and worry about him along the way.

A certain skill set

Shaw's character is full of outdoor know-how, in addition to his ability to detect footprints in the field, such as how long a person can survive hypothermia. He learned all this from his surviving father. Shaw is also a numbers whiz, much like Jack Reacher in the Reacher series.

So far in Tracker, we haven't seen Shaw put his ear to a rail to listen for an oncoming train or hold his finger upwind to read the breeze, but his ability to follow the tracks on a terrain accident is largely important. And he makes good use of the technology often provided by his support staff to find people.

Tracker takes place in several picturesque locations. The pilot, aired after the Super Bowl, takes place in Oregon, around the town of Klamath Falls. Later episodes revolve around Missoula, Montana and Mount Shasta, California.

With the next episodes named St. Louis and Lexington, two cities, we will see how isolated and rural the next Tracker stories will be.

One thing Tracker has in common with series like Longmire, Big Sky and Joe Pickett is that they are all based on books by established authors. Tracker is based on The Never Game, a 2019 thriller by author Jeffrey Deaver that has spawned three sequels so far. Deaver is perhaps best known as the author of the Lincoln Rhyme Bone Collector books.

Deavers' other works are not limited to remote locations like most of Johnson and CJ Box's novels are, but so far, Tracker with a pilot written by Ben H. Winters sets the tone by showing the he appreciation and respect for the great outdoors, and its dangers seem very dangerous. familiar to these previous successes.

Tracker is currently streaming on CBS and is available for streaming on Paramount+ And Pluto TV.

This article first appeared on Daily life there and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.