Here's a complete list of every upcoming concert at The Amp in Vail and VPAC at Beaver Creek this summer, so far





Hairball brings the best of arena rock, complete with full costumes.

Courtesy photo The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail and the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek are gearing up for another long summer season, with concerts starting the first weekend in April and event dates through September. Comedy, dance, rock'n roll, classical, EDM, country and much more are on offer this season. No need to drive to Denver for the shows, take a look at the lineup and plan your trip now. Below is the full list of artists coming this summer so far. OAR will play at The Amp with Fitz and the Tantrums and DJ Logic on Saturday August 17. j2.mediamd/Courtesy photo The amp Friday April 5 at the Amp Bob Moses (club set) and Daily Bread

Saturday April 6 – After at the Amp Sofi Tukker (DJ set) and Disco Lines

Friday-Sunday, May 24-26 SpringFree Bluegrass Festival

Thursday May 31 Joe Russo is almost dead

Thursday June 6 GoPro Mountain Games Mountains of Music: Xavier Rudd | Mike Love

Friday June 7 – GoPro Mountain Games Mountains of Music: Lotus | The Cosmic Land of Daniel Donato

Saturday June 8 – GoPro Mountain Games Mountains of Music: Dispatch | Andy Thorne and his friends

Friday June 14 Umphrey's McGee

Saturday June 15 Steve Martin and Martin Short: The Dukes of Funnytown

Sunday June 16 Black pumas

Thursday June 20 Thursday August 1 Bravo! Vail Music Festival

Wednesday July 3 Dark Star Orchestra

Saturday July 13 Portugal. The man

Monday July 22 Nora Jones

Friday July 26 Tuesday August 5 Vail Dance Festival

Friday August 9 Slightly Stoopid with special guests Common Kings and Fortunate Youth

Thursday August 15 The Beach Boys

Saturday August 17 OAR | Fitz and the tantrums | DJ Logic

Sunday September 1 Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

Thursday September 7, 12Jim Gaffigan

Sunday September 22 Naked ladies | Toad the wet pinion The Black Pumas play at The Amp on Sunday June 16. Jody Domingue/Courtesy photo Vilar Performing Arts Center Sunday June 30 Brit Floyd

Monday July 1 Brit Floyd

Friday July 19 Straight No Chaser Summer: The 90s

Wednesday July 31 Vail Dance Festival: Dorrance Dances

Sunday, August 4 Vail Dance Festival: Colorado Dances

Tuesday, August 6 Ben Folds: Guided Tour of Paper Airplane Applications

Thursday August 8 Hairball: an explosive celebration of Arena Rock

Friday August 9 Clint Black: Killin' Time 35th Anniversary

Thursday, August 22 Bernadette Peters with members of the Colorado Symphony

Friday August 23 Colin Jost

Saturday September 21 Eli Young Band For tickets, visit GRFAVail.com , VilarPAC.org , BravoVail.org , VailDance.org And DiscoverVail.com .

