Entertainment
Here's a complete list of every upcoming concert at The Amp in Vail and VPAC at Beaver Creek this summer, so far
The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail and the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek are gearing up for another long summer season, with concerts starting the first weekend in April and event dates through September. Comedy, dance, rock'n roll, classical, EDM, country and much more are on offer this season. No need to drive to Denver for the shows, take a look at the lineup and plan your trip now.
Below is the full list of artists coming this summer so far.
The amp
- Friday April 5 at the Amp Bob Moses (club set) and Daily Bread
- Saturday April 6 – After at the Amp Sofi Tukker (DJ set) and Disco Lines
- Friday-Sunday, May 24-26 SpringFree Bluegrass Festival
- Thursday May 31 Joe Russo is almost dead
- Thursday June 6 GoPro Mountain Games Mountains of Music: Xavier Rudd | Mike Love
- Friday June 7 – GoPro Mountain Games Mountains of Music: Lotus | The Cosmic Land of Daniel Donato
- Saturday June 8 – GoPro Mountain Games Mountains of Music: Dispatch | Andy Thorne and his friends
- Friday June 14 Umphrey's McGee
- Saturday June 15 Steve Martin and Martin Short: The Dukes of Funnytown
- Sunday June 16 Black pumas
- Thursday June 20 Thursday August 1 Bravo! Vail Music Festival
- Wednesday July 3 Dark Star Orchestra
- Saturday July 13 Portugal. The man
- Monday July 22 Nora Jones
- Friday July 26 Tuesday August 5 Vail Dance Festival
- Friday August 9 Slightly Stoopid with special guests Common Kings and Fortunate Youth
- Thursday August 15 The Beach Boys
- Saturday August 17 OAR | Fitz and the tantrums | DJ Logic
- Sunday September 1 Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
- Thursday September 7, 12Jim Gaffigan
- Sunday September 22 Naked ladies | Toad the wet pinion
Vilar Performing Arts Center
- Sunday June 30 Brit Floyd
- Monday July 1 Brit Floyd
- Friday July 19 Straight No Chaser Summer: The 90s
- Wednesday July 31 Vail Dance Festival: Dorrance Dances
- Sunday, August 4 Vail Dance Festival: Colorado Dances
- Tuesday, August 6 Ben Folds: Guided Tour of Paper Airplane Applications
- Thursday August 8 Hairball: an explosive celebration of Arena Rock
- Friday August 9 Clint Black: Killin' Time 35th Anniversary
- Thursday, August 22 Bernadette Peters with members of the Colorado Symphony
- Friday August 23 Colin Jost
- Saturday September 21 Eli Young Band
For tickets, visit GRFAVail.com, VilarPAC.org, BravoVail.org, VailDance.org And DiscoverVail.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.vaildaily.com/entertainment/here-is-a-full-list-of-all-the-concerts-coming-to-the-amp-in-vail-and-beaver-creeks-vpac-this-summer-so-far/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Responsibility of former generals: Irfan Siddiqui advises Defense Minister Asif against reopening old wounds – Pakistan
- Here's a complete list of every upcoming concert at The Amp in Vail and VPAC at Beaver Creek this summer, so far
- Apple stock recovers, but Elon Musk's Tesla continues to slump
- A Journey of Sustainability: Waging the Climate War at the International Court of Justice
- Chinese market iPhones could feature AI powered by Baidu The Register
- 14 The 4-star generals during the era of President Joko Widodo, who are they? : National Okézone
- As speculation about the next Bond grows, here's how some actors responded to casting rumors – FOX21 News Colorado
- Austrian Christoph Baumgartner scores the fastest goal in international football
- Fashion or misstep? Ski looks from the past on display on the slopes at the Utah Museum
- If you watched certain YouTube videos, investigators asked Google for your data
- Israel Gaza: Teenagers trapped in Al-Shifa hospital without food
- COVID-19 vaccines do not cause cancer, but misinformation persists