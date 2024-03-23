Eiza Gonzalez on breaking stereotypes in Hollywood: I lead with the idea that I will never be the first choice | Hollywood

New Delhi, As someone from a minority community, '3 Body Problem' star Eiza Gonzalez says she operates with the idea that she may not always be the first choice for a role in Hollywood and that led her to follow an unconventional path. . HT Image

The Mexican actress, who broke out with her role as Monica “Darling” Castello in Edgar Wright's “Baby Driver,” said her approach of always thinking outside the box has made her a better actress.

“I always start with the idea that I will never be the first choice. I already know that because I am only a minority… I will never organically be the first choice. So I always try to get out of beaten path and thinking, “Okay, how can I show this director that I can do this?”

“And I like that approach. It actually made me a better actress. I like the fact that I didn't have it as easy because it forced me to think and work harder about myself,” Gonzalez, 34, told PTI in an interview. .

Since “Baby Driver”, the actor has participated in hits such as “Alita: Battle Angel”, produced by James Cameron, “Hobbs & Shaw”, the spin-off of “Fast & Furious”, “Bloodshot” with Vin Diesel, “I Care.” A Lot”, in which she played Rosamund Pike's accomplice, and “Ambulance” by Michael Bay.

Her filmography so far contains “a little bit of everything,” Gonzalez said, adding that it's a deliberate choice to move away from stereotypical characters, although she still likes to occasionally go off to have fun.

“I don't think you should limit yourself to your ethnicity or your appearance or what people think of you. You just shouldn't let it get you down. As an actor you have to have fun. There is a world where you can be an action hero and then do a little cameo on 'Mr & Mrs Smith' and be this stereotypical hot girl,” she said.

Recalling her early years in Hollywood, the actress said she looked for roles that would help her “be seen.”

“At the beginning of your career, you're at the mercy of what's thrown at you and you're just hoping for the opportunity to be seen. And then I got to a point in my career where I felt pretty confident in who I was as an actress.”

“3 Body Problem,” Gonzalez’s latest Netflix project, is a big-budget sci-fi series, created by “Game of Thrones” duo David Benioff and DB Weiss, and Alexander Woo.

The show, which began airing March 21, comes at a “good time,” Gonzalez said. She will follow it with Guy Ritchie's World War II spy action comedy, “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.”

“It couldn't be more opposite. In one, I play a scientist and in the other, I play a World War II spy. It's kind of letting the audience know, 'Hey, I can to be that’, but also this and that,” she added.

“3 Body Problem” is based on the bestselling science fiction novel series of the same name by Chinese author Liu Cixin.

The story begins with a young scientist's decision to contact an alien civilization in 1960s China, a moment that resonates across space and time. And several years later, a group of scientists comes together to tackle the greatest threat facing humanity.

Gonzalez essays the role of Augustina “Auggie” Salazar, a nanotechnology pioneer.

When Weiss, Benioff and Woo approached her for the role, the actor said she was reluctant because a series like this requires a long-term commitment, which she feels is a huge responsibility.

“For me, this one was intimidating at the time I was in my career. I was afraid to compromise. We filmed for almost a year. And that's a long time for a TV show,” she declared.

Gonzalez recalled that she almost missed “Baby Driver” due to her involvement in an earlier TV show.

“It's a challenge, as a woman and as a minority, to have opportunities. And I felt like I was in a certain situation. I had only done one TV show over the last 10 years and I was scared because I had lost a lot of projects during that time to do that. And I almost lost 'Baby Driver,' so that was intimidating.”

But the creators of the series were very keen to hire him and sent him the scripts for all eight episodes. And after reading the first episode, Gonzalez said she realized it was too big an opportunity to pass up.

“I thought, 'What am I doing?' “I'm so lucky they gave me the chance to read this without giving up on me. And then I came and begged them to choose me.

“I was like, 'Please, please, I'm sorry. I'm such an idiot.' And so that was kind of the process. I was cast pretty early on and I saw that whole process of trying to find the whole cast, which was really exciting,” she said.

Gonzalez said the trio of Benioff, Weiss and Woo did a tremendous job with the screen adaptation of Cixin's trilogy, which is considered unfilmable due to its dense plot that spans centuries.

“Benioff, Weiss and Woo knew how to give the audience the right amount of information that makes you feel like part of the plan, but also doesn't make you stupid.

“They did such a great job adapting it. Our directors also did such a great job in breaking down and directing the episodes,” the actor said.

“3 Body Problem” also features Sea Shimooka, Benedict Wong, Tsai Chin, John Bradley, Liam Cunningham, Jess Hong and Jovan Adepo.

