WJCC school board member's comments about 'non-English speaking students' draw criticism, quick letter from superintendent to staff
WILLIAMSBURG Comments made by a board member at the WJCC school board meeting on Tuesday, March 19, prompted a response from the vice president, who said the notions were racist, and later resulted in a letter to staff from Superintendent Owlen Herron.
The comments came during discussions of the 2025 fiscal budget, when board member Michael Hosang addressed topics regarding non-English speaking students.
Hosang said there had been an increase in the number of non-English speaking students in WJCC schools that students and teachers had not been informed about, negatively impacting learning.
“I can tell you that there have been many issues where teachers have not been able to teach in their classrooms because they have focused on these non-English speaking students who were brought into their classrooms unannounced” , Hosang said. “This has caused problems regarding the further teaching of our students. My daughter is not getting an education because the teachers spend most of their time trying to communicate with these non-English speaking students.
“I would like to know what is being hidden from parents and the school board,” Hosang continued after saying he wrote to the school and did not receive a response. “It should be easy to provide information about whether these students are here, who they are, are they here legally, should we as a school district be spending our funds that are dedicated to those who are citizens of our city and our county to these.” who might not be here legally.
Hosang continued, expressing his dissatisfaction with the lack of communication between the school and its teachers and parents regarding the arrival of these students. When it came time to vote on the budget, it was approved, with Hosang being the only one to vote against.
Later, during comments from board members, Vice President Andrea M. Donnor responded to Hosang's comments.
“So I just want to be clear that each of us, as board members, we have our own views, we have our own perspectives, we have this floor and this dais, and this platform to share them. And as my colleagues have the opportunity to share their views, I will take advantage of this opportunity at this time,” Donnor said.
“I want to be clear that telling someone who comes to our school and because they speak Spanish that it is illegal and that parents should be warned of their presence in our schools is racist,” he said. -she continued. “This is nothing but racist. And that's not something that represents my views as a school board member. And I would like to make it very clear that this is never a position that I have heard us take as Williamsburg-James City County.
She emphasized that they are there to educate children, regardless of their immigration status or that of their parents.
Following the meeting, Herron sent a letter to WJCC schools staff, aiming to communicate that the division welcomes and serves all students, as well as his pride and honor in leading a “diverse community of learners , representing all abilities”. , languages, origins and cultures.
Herron reiterated this sentiment in an official statement.
“WJCC schools are proud to welcome and serve a diverse community of learners, representing all abilities, languages, backgrounds and cultures. Goals 1 and 2 of our strategic plan work hand-in-hand to ensure that all learners participate in an inclusive and respectful learning environment that prepares all students for postsecondary success,” Herron said.
That sentiment was echoed by school board President Sarah G. Ortego.
“WJCC schools proudly welcome students from all backgrounds, cultures, countries and abilities. Our teachers and staff work tirelessly to meet the needs of non-English speaking students and integrate them into their classes,” Ortego said. “The WJCC Board of Education fully supports and is committed to providing a high-quality education to every child enrolled in our schools and will continue to do its part to ensure a safe and welcoming learning environment for all.” »
WYDaily reached out to Hosang for further comment, but he had not responded at the time of publication.
The next regular meeting of the school board will take place on April 16 at 6:30 p.m. and the next work session will take place on April 9 at 4:30 p.m.
