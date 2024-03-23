Entertainment
Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis: Celebrity Reactions
After Kate Middleton revealed she was battling cancer following widespread speculation about her fate and health, many took to social media to react to the news.
In a video shared on social media on Friday, the Princess of Wales detailed: “In January I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought my condition was not cancerous. The operation is a success ; “However, tests carried out after the operation revealed the presence of cancer,” the Princess of Wales said in a video update shared on social media. She said she had started preventative chemotherapy treatment .
“This has of course been a huge shock, and William and I have done everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” Middleton said in the video. “As you can imagine, this took a while. It took us a while to recover from major surgery to begin my treatment. But most importantly, it took us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that suited them and to reassure them that everything will be okay.
Following the announcement, Shannen Doherty, Katie Couric, Maria Shriver and Olivia Munn were among those who reacted to the news on social media.
Doherty, who has stage four breast cancer, took to Instagram Friday evening, noting that she admire Middleton's strength through “the endless assaults you suffered during your fight against cancer”. She wrote in part: “Being a public figure does not mean that the public owns that person. We ALL have the right to survive illness or privacy.
Couric, who revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in September 2022, paid tribute to Middleton on social media, writing: “Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed on Friday that she had been diagnosed with cancer and that she was treated with preventive chemotherapy. Having been a victim of cancer, I was deeply moved by his comments. Sending him and his family healing thoughts.
Shriver expressed hope that everyone will now leave Middleton alone and “allow the privacy she and her family need.”
Munn, who recently revealed her breast cancer diagnosis, commented on the Prince and Princess of Wales' words. Instagram job. “Thank you for showing what it means to fight with grace and determination for yourself and your family. Wishing you all the best.”
Ivanka Trump wrote that she was “deeply saddened to learn of Princess Kate's diagnosis.” She added that “it is disheartening to see the speculation surrounding it, especially at a time when support and kindness are most needed.”
Meanwhile, Blake Lively has apparently apologized for ridiculing the “manipulated” image released by the royal family to mark Mother's Day in the UK.
“I'm sure no one cares about it today, but I feel like I have to acknowledge it. I made a stupid post about the “Photoshop fails” frenzy, and oh man, that post mortified me today. I'm sorry. Always sending love and well wishes to everyone,” Lively wrote on her Instagram Story.
Before Middleton's revelation, some in Hollywood voiced their opinions on the speculation surrounding Middleton, with Jamie Lee Curtis among those who condemned the public scrutiny.
“Can we please STOP with this bullshit conspiracy theory?” Curtis wrote about her Instagram. “This is a human being with young children and this is clearly a health issue. It's a private matter. Don't we have better things to do and more important things to consider and worry about? Our society is at a truly low point when there are SO many critical issues that need our attention.
During his Monologue of March 21 on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the host wondered why everyone was so eager to know where she was: “Maybe it's because I'm American, but I don't understand the madness around this.” Why do we need to know where she is? It’s not like she’s a bus driver,” he said. He then urged everyone to leave her alone.
“She had an operation, an abdominal operation,” he added. “Maybe she has a colostomy bag and doesn't want everyone to see it. I mean really. People are demanding she dress up and parade around London so we can see her. Leave this woman alone!
See more posts shared below.
