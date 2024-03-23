Joni Mitchell returns music to Spotify years after boycotting the streamer





Joni Mitchell has quietly returned to Spotify, two years after boycotting the music streamer. Fans noticed on Friday that the singer's music appeared to be reappearing on the platform, days after Neil Young also made his return to the audio giant. However, the “Help Me” singer has yet to discuss her comeback. The Hollywood Reporter has contacted Mitchell's representative and Spotify for comment. In January 2022, Mitchell announced that she was removing her music catalog from the streamer in solidarity with Young. “I have decided to delete all my music from Spotify,” she wrote on her website at the time. “Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue. Young initially removed his music from Spotify that same year to protest COVID-19 vaccine misinformation spread on Joe Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. The artist published (then removed) an open letter, calling on the streamer to combat misinformation on the platform. Earlier this month, the “Harvest Moon” singer clarified that his return to Spotify was not due to a reversal from his initial stance, but because other audio streaming giants had begun streaming Rogan's podcast. The podcaster struck a new deal with Spotify last month, which included distribution of his show across multiple podcast platforms. In a March 12 statement, Young said his decision to return “comes as Apple and Amazon music services have begun offering the same misinformation podcast features that I opposed at Spotify.” He added: “I can't just leave Apple and Amazon, like I did with Spotify, because my music would have very little streaming opportunity for music lovers, which is why I came back to Spotify. »

