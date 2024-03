OpenAI and Sam Altman introduce Sora to Hollywood

OpenAI wants to be a star. A big, bright, shining star. According to a new report, the influential AI company has spent recent months courting Hollywood executives in hopes of convincing them that its the latest content generator, Sora, will be useful when it comes to making films. Is it too late to invest in Nvidia? | Smart investment Bloomberg reports that the AI ​​company plans to hold more meetings in Los Angeles next week with Hollywood studios, media executives and talent agencies in hopes of convincing them to use Sora. These discussions are only the latest round of negotiations, according to sources familiar with the matter. The report also notes that Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, attended several parties in Los Angeles the same weekend as the Oscars. He doesn't say whether Altman's party had anything to do with the company's Sora pitch. Specific details of the OpenAI conversations in Hollywood are unknown. A company spokesperson gave Bloomberg a vague answer when asked about its plans: OpenAI has a deliberate strategy of collaborating with industry through an iterative deployment process deploying advances in AI in stages to ensure safe implementation and give people an idea. of what is on the horizon, the spokesperson told the media. We look forward to continued dialogue with artists and creatives. Learn more: Who is Sam Altman? The Evolution of OpenAIs CEO If OpenAI looks forward to this so-called dialogue with creatives, they may be less enthusiastic. Artificial intelligence is rightly causing concern in Hollywood, as discussions about using the technology to replace writers, actors and effects artists grow. AI has notably played a role central role in negotiations linked to last year's Hollywood writers' strike. As for OpenAIs Sora, the application has not yet been publicly launched. Last month, the company released several videos that it said were generated using its app. The videos generated a lot of buzz on social media, with some people praising the visual effects of the videos and others ridiculing them. At the time, we predicted that Sora would be used to flood social media with toxic nonsense. Even though its content generation tools seem to make it a natural competitor to other companies in the media and entertainment sectors, OpenAI has constantly sought to convince said companies that they would have everything to gain by partnering with it. In previous deals, OpenAI has convinced several reputable news organizations to give away huge chunks of proprietary data that OpenAI could use to train its algorithms in exchange for… well, that part is less clear. It looks like the company's strategy in Hollywood will likely be the same, although it's too early to tell. A version of this article was originally published on Gizmodo.

