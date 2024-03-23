Entertainment
Here are all the Game of Thrones actors in 3 Body Problem
Netflix's epic new sci-fi series 3, Body Problem, doesn't have much in common with Game of Thrones on the surface. But dig a little deeper and you'll see they share more than just series creators David Benioff and DB Weiss, who are adapting Liu Cixin's acclaimed trilogy alongside The Terror executive producer Alexander Woo.
The two series are both deeply rooted in politics and power and how they hinder humanity's ability to confront a distant but apocalyptic threat set in an expansive universe where new cults and beliefs arise in the face of to the inexplicable. They both bring together a massive international ensemble, are defined by their sprawling genre ambitions, and, at one point or another, have been considered unadaptable. They also share a handful of actors, both in lead roles and guest appearances.
So if you're wondering why you recognize some of these faces, here's a guide to everyone from Game of Thrones in 3 Body Problem.
John Bradley
Arguably the most high-profile Game of Thrones actor in 3 Body Problem, John Bradley plays Jack Rooney, a mouthy, ultra-rich snack and soda tycoon who is part of the main group of friends nicknamed the Oxfords 5.
On Game of Thrones, Bradley played the role of fan favorite and rare honest good guy on the show, Samwell Tarly. Bookish and warm, Samwell was the close friend and right-hand man of Jon Snow, whom he met in Nights Watch, throughout all eight seasons.
At the Hollywood premiere of 3 Body Problem, Benioff revealed that they got the idea to cast Bradley in a more sarcastic, cruder role after seeing the actor flirting with a tourist in a pub. He's nothing like the Samwell that people know from Game of Thrones, and we thought, wouldn't it be fun to work with John one day and see him play a character closer to the real John? says the writer. That's not to say he's as stupid as Jack, but he's just extremely funny and we wanted to see, you know, we wanted to see that.
Liam Cunningham
Liam Cunningham plays another central character in 3 Body Problem, intelligence chief Thomas Wade, who has been recruited by world leaders to solve the world's scientific problems.
Cunningham played the beloved Davos Seaworth, aka the Onion Knight, who was introduced in season 2 of Game of Thrones. Davos began as Stannis Baratheon's most loyal knight and eventually became a vital advisor and supporter of Jon Snow and the Starks.
Weiss spoke about Cunningham's return at the 3 Body Problem premiere, telling the crowd that Liam is just someone we're another one of those people we love to be around and that his work really speaks for itself . Just look at everything, not just what he's done on our show, but what he's done everywhere with many of the greatest directors of all time. So we were lucky that he agreed to leave the job he signed up for and come join us instead.
Jonathan Pryce
Jonathan Pryce plays 3 Body Problem antagonist Mike Evans, an environmentalist turned oil tycoon who stays away from humanity on his refurbished oil tanker, Judgment Day.
In Game of Thrones, Pryce played the much-hated High Sparrow, the fanatically religious and dangerously intelligent leader of the Sparrows who founded the Faith Militant during the brief and tragic reign of the young King Tommen. Introduced in season 5, he was first recruited by Cersei, who conspires to make him the High Septon. Finally, the High Sparrow turns against her in his piety and forces her to make the famous Walk of Atonement (that scene of shame, shame, shame). A choice he might have regretted if Cersei had given him the chance.
If you're lucky enough to work with Jonathan Pryce once, you live a blessed life in Hollywood, Benioff said at the 3 Body Problem premiere. Working with him twice is a bit out of character. So we were very lucky.
Conleth Hill
Perhaps the hardest Game of Thrones star to spot in 3 Body Problem, it's not that the Conleth Hills cameo is hidden, you're probably not used to seeing him with hair. Hill makes an appearance in Episode 3, Destroyer of Worlds, as Pope Gregory VIII during one of the VR sequences.
Hills' slippery character Varys on Game of Thrones has been a fan favorite throughout all eight seasons. The clean-shaven, instantly recognizable eunuch was a former slave who became a great spy and tipped the scales of power in Westeros. Initially, he was the master whisperer of Robert Baratheon's small council and a feared, if not always respected, figure in the palace. After leaving Kings Landing with Tyrion Lannister, Varys became a vital advisor to Daenerys Targaryen until he fell prey to her bloodlust in the final season.
Looks like there's no bad blood between Benioff and Weiss and the actor, who said so frankly The temperature he was inconsolable when he discovered his character's fate.
I thought I did something wrong, Hill said. Until the last two series, I had no complaints. I just felt frustrated with the last two series because Varys wasn't the all-knowing character he had been. I think the writers wanted to do one thing to end it and the HBO studio wanted to do another. I thought the last series was a bit rushed.
Marc Gatiss
Another Game of Thrones cameo in the series, Mark Gatiss also appears during one of the VR sequences. Gatiss plays a man named Isaac Newton in the game, who came up with the idea for the human computer seen in Episode 3.
Of the actors on this list, Gatiss had the briefest screen time on Game of Thrones, appearing in just 4 episodes across three seasons. He played Tycho Nestoris, an honest banker at the extremely powerful Iron Bank of Braavos, who acted as the bank's representative to monarchs and rulers.
