Here's how some actors responded to the James Bond rumors

LONDON (AP) Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the latest actor reportedly offered a license to kill and succeed Daniel Craig like the new James Bond.

What do you want to know Since Craig announced he was hanging up his tuxedo after five outings as 007, the last being No Time to Die in 2021, there has been frenzied speculation about which actor will take on the coveted role

Bond producers have not commented on Aaron Taylor-Johnson rumors

Speculating about the next Bond is a frequent topic (sometimes even before the job becomes available), leading British actors to adopt various strategies and responses when the subject comes up.

Other names linked to the role in recent years include Reg-Jean Page, who rose to fame in Bridgerton as the Duke of Hastings, Theo James, who earned an Emmy nomination for his role in The White Lotus, and Henry Golding, star of Crazy. Rich Asians”

The Kick-Ass star is no stranger to action films, and at 33, it's a good age to join the franchise, as producers likely want a 10-year commitment to the role.

One of the biggest names in recent years has been Idris Elba, although producer Barbara Broccoli said in 2022 that the Luther star had ruled himself out.

He apparently said he was away, she told The Associated Press. We love Idris and he's a wonderful friend and we love him as an actor. But I think he feels like a 10 or 12 or 15 year commitment might be a little too much for him.

You know, it's a rumor that's close to my heart, Elba said in 2023. I think I'm the most famous Bond actor who never actually played the role. So what can I say? I'll take that.

Elba has some A-list fans, including Matt Damon. I think he's brilliant. I'll watch him in anything and he improves whatever he works in and he would improve this franchise.

Inception and Dunkirk star Tom Hardy was touted as the next Bond in 2015, although he claimed to have heard nothing about the press speculation.

I think responding to something like that immediately means you're out of the race. So here's my place, he joked.

Luke Evans, who has starred in a wide variety of films and TV series, from The Hobbit to Beauty and the Beast to Nine Perfect Strangers, felt his dream of playing Bond was gone.

By the time they take it back, I'll be too old, the 44-year-old actor told the Associated Press in 2022.

Richard Madden brushed aside rumors about his involvement in Bond during a press conference for Rocket Man at Cannes in 2019.

It's very flattering to be involved in this conversation. But those are just words and I'm sure next week you'll be a different person, he laughed.

Every time Golding appears on a red carpet in a tuxedo, rumors fly that he's the next 007, but he keeps a low profile.

He is a cultural icon. That's all I can say, he smiles.