Royal Watchers Analyze Kate Middleton's Cancer Announcement Video

Catherine, Princess of Wales, shocked the world on Friday when she announced her cancer diagnosis while sitting on a bench in front of yellow flowers and lush greenery: a clear two-minute video that ended weeks of widespread speculation about his fate and health.
Catherine's family members and government officials around the world immediately issued statements of support for the princess. Some princess watchers who have spent the last month spreading wild rumors, jokes and memes on social media felt pangs of regret. But the princess shared much more than her cancer diagnosis in the video, and experts say some of her most powerful messages were unspoken.
Here's what Catherine revealed between the lines.
Creating videos means the royal family takes this very seriously
Public concern and speculation about Catherine increased after her abdominal surgery in January and her removal from public view. Those concerns have been little assuaged by a photoshopped family photo and grainy tabloid photos published in recent weeks. Experts consider the video to be the royal family's latest attempt to put an end to the rumors.
I think it all goes back to this statement from the late queen: You have to be seen to be believed, said Emily Maitlis, host of the News Agents podcast, and known for her of an extraordinary interview she conducted with Prince Andrew A few years ago. The video allowed him to put an end to all the speculation in one fell swoop. It couldn't be photoshopped. This couldn't be faked.
Catherine's pre-recorded video also directly credits her broadcaster and filmer, the BBC, perhaps a visible sign that it was made independently, Hewson said.
The video is a far cry from Buckingham Palace's brief statement in February announcing King Charles III cancer diagnosis. British publicist Mark Borkowski said the grander gesture was necessary: if it were a statement, no one would have believed it and many wild rumors would have continued to circulate.
Catherine and her family want privacy
Catherine's video does not mention the online obsession with where it is, and Borkowski thinks that's on purpose: They don't want to send signals that they've been influenced by this noise on social media.
But she repeatedly speaks about her family and their needs after what she calls an incredibly difficult two months.
It took us a while to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that suited them, she said. We hope you understand that as a family we now need time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.
It's not directly aimed at conspiracy theorists, but the statement has some very clear messages, Hewson said. Where was Kate? Recovering from a shock diagnosis, putting all her energy into regaining the strength necessary to begin chemotherapy and, above all, protecting her children.
Catherine has support, but she is also her own person
In the video, the princess briefly discusses the support she received from her husband, Prince William: Having William by my side is also a great source of comfort and reassurance.
The statement prompted some confusion, because William is nowhere in the plan. Many wondered why the prince did not sit with Catherine to present a united front.
Justin Vovk, an assistant professor of history at Redeemer University, believes the choice to film only the princess was intentional.
It was really the time for Kate to make that statement, to reaffirm her own personality, he said. She is not just someone's wife, but she is a woman who is undergoing treatment for cancer.
Although he was not seen, Hewson said: mentioning William could have been intended to quell slanderous rumors about the state of their marriage. (An illicit affair was among rumors of Catherine taking time off from public duties.)
Catherine encourages other cancer patients
Catherine ended her video with a message to other cancer patients: For anyone facing this disease in any form, don't lose faith and hope. You're not alone.
Maitlis believes the princess knew the profound effect her news would have on families, cancer patients and mothers with difficult news to share with their young children. The video, Maitlis said, even shows Catherine surrounded by what appear to be daffodils, which symbolize hope for those affected by cancer.
Even in her darkest hours, Hewson said, she managed to convey a message of hope and support to others.
Zach Purser Brown and Adela Suliman contributed to this report, which has been updated.
