Holi in Bollywood Add a touch of exclusivity to colors

Satish Singh Lalotra (retired)

“The world needs more colors of happiness and joy to paint the dark and dooming picture that surrounds today's environments” – Anonymous.

Holi (Hindi pronunciation: ho:li), one of the most popular Hindu festivals celebrated in the Indian subcontinent, is one of those great human congregations that burst with spontaneity of colors and add dynamism to human emotions who remain sober due to the onslaught of the months of winter inactivity that preceded it. In one fell swoop, the festival of colors heralds the arrival and invocation of the good spring harvest season. It lasts for one night and one day starting on the day of Purnima (full moon day) falling in the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna which occurs around mid-March according to the Gregorian calendar. In the Braj region of India, where the festival is celebrated until 'Rang panchami' in commemoration of their divine love for each other, the festivities officially usher in spring, with Holi being celebrated as a festival of love. 'Garga Samhita', a Puranic work of sage Garga, was the first literary work to mention the romantic description of Radha and Krishna. Beyond India, the festival of Holi (Phagwah) is quite commonly celebrated in certain Caribbean communities of Indian origin such as Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago. It is also celebrated with great fervor in Mauritius, Fiji and South Africa. But nothing beats the long association of this so-called Holi “Festival of Colors” with that of the Indian film industry.

Bollywood, your name for being a style trendsetter with a special quotient reserved for the discerning, never forgets to set the stage on fire every time on the occasion of Holi festival. It's as if the entire cinema is eagerly waiting to steal the limelight from the country's drive with the release of a foot-tapping musical extravaganza that meets the expectations of millions of its fans with its effect often cutting across geographical boundaries and slippery. to neighboring countries as well. Bollywood itself is becoming a bustling platform for parties and Holi bashes in these tumultuous times. Since the proverbial 'small screen' TV serials are now giving these Bollywood blockbusters a run for their money, they are also not far behind in presenting their colorful best and becoming the target of the masses of this subcontinent during Holi bashes across the country. . Raj Kapoor's 'Peshawar Brothers', Shammi Kapoor and Sashi Kapoor led the country's colorful celebrations at this Holi festivities at 'RK Studio' in Mumbai, where Raj Kapoor commemorated the festival with his close family and friends. The Kapoor family, gregarious by nature, left no stone unturned to 'Stone' all the participants in their fun-filled activities during this festival of colors. The explosions of colors mixed with a large quantity of food filled with 'Bhang' were enough to make the most balanced individual use their sensory faculties to understand what was happening during these celebrations.

This tradition of celebrating Holi has been continued by other famous Bollywood personalities, including the millennial superstar – Amitabh Bachchan, who has still not lowered the sails on his zeal towards these celebrations. His famous abode in Mumbai – “Pratiksha” transforms into a veritable den of fun-filled activities which again has the ability to cast a mesmerizing effect on the participants. Nowadays, all the super stars can be seen partying and wishing their friends and fans on Holi without any visual restriction from their antics during these festivities. It's as if the so-called “crazy virus” of overachieving and awareness has bitten even the insignificant people of this Bollywood industry who, for momentary pleasure, go overboard in these ostentatious activities, attracting viewers with a single appeal: “Follow me and my lifestyle”. celebrations'. Over the past few years, the 'Zoom Holi Party' has gained popularity in this industry where many models and stars can be seen rubbing shoulders and bumping into each other at this colorful and vibrant party. It's not just the off-camera Holi parties that have been the talk of the town long after the dust and splash of Holi has settled, but the very bread and butter of this glamorous world, i.e. say the films also took a huge hit with many people. blockbusters of yesteryear portraying these festivities as the proverbial “sine quo non” of the storyline. Many Hindi films like 'Bhakt Prahlad' are solely based on this iconic festival of Holi. The all-too-fascinating mid-1970s film 'Sholay', which seeped deep into the nerves of Indian movie buffs, had a famous song dedicated to this festival: 'Holi ke din dil khil jaate hain, Rangon me rang mil jaate hate.” The too great cinema icon Amitabh Bachchan sang 'Rung barse bheege chunar waali' and 'Holi khele Raghuveera Awadh mein', which is one of the most popular Hindi songs so far at this very festival. On the other hand, many hit films of yesteryear like the famous 'Kati Patang' had the Holi-themed song 'Aaj Na chodenge bas humjoli' sung by Rajesh Khanna which attempted to make a cause common social ills linked to the remarriage of widows a fairly simple cause and to do. able.

The early 1950s had its fair share of hit Holi songs, in which the film 'Mother India' and the song 'Holi ayi re kanhiya sonné chalke suna by zarra bansuri swept the movie buffs. Coming back to current times, the new version of the film 'Waqt' featuring Akshay Kumar' and 'Priyanka Chopra' singing the song 'Do Me a Favor, Let's Play Holi' shows that some flavors of India's past simply refuse leaves and reappears in its new avatar every time we think that our past is a dead horse not to be whipped again and again. Often, the very lyrics of the film's song evoke the spirit of the Holi festival in its entirety. For example, the song 'Balam Pichkari' sung by Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the film 'Yeh Jawani hai Dewani' encapsulates the essence of this festival of colors in a very unmistakable form. Ever since the Modi government ruled the affairs of New Delhi starting in 2014, the very essence of celebrations of the country's major festivals has taken on a whole new hue.

With the Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense and sometimes even the Supreme Commander of the armed forces i.e. the President heading towards the borders of the country to be among the sentinels of our country during these festivities; it seems the bug of putting nationalism ahead of personal revelry has bitten even these Bollywood stars and starlets. A few years ago, leading the pack of these Bollywood bigwigs was the iconic 'Akshay Kumar' who visited the borders to celebrate the Holi festival with the troops deployed at the border to guard our national sovereignty . Even when his famous film 'Saragarhi' released in 2019, it was timed around the festival of Holi, thereby conveying to the country that its heart beats for the country's rich past as well as its unsung heroes of yesteryear and don't let yourself be influenced. by garland city attractions of Mumbai. The biggest drawback of these Bollywood celebrations on the occasion of Holi is the gay abandon with which even the heroes and heroines of minority communities (read Muslims, Parsis, etc.) participate in this Hindu festival, thereby conveying to the world in general that they have long freed from the chains of communitarianism. Rubbing Gulal and wet colors with their Hindu counterparts in the film industry on the occasion of Holi has made these Bollywood actors, unwittingly, ambassadors of Indian multiculturalism, both on and in the films of their choice. This has to a large extent reduced their criticism from the masses, placing them on a pulpit of well-deserved accolades, thereby adding a touch of color exclusivity during this festival.