OpenAI expected to woo Hollywood in meetings with movie studios and directors





OpenAI wants to break into the cinema sector. The artificial intelligence startup has planned meetings in Los Angeles next week with Hollywood studios, media executives and talent agencies to form entertainment industry partnerships and encourage filmmakers to integrate its new AI video generator in their work, according to people familiar with the matter. The upcoming meetings are just the latest wave of outreach to OpenAI in recent weeks, said the people, who asked not to be named because the information is private. In late February, OpenAI scheduled introductory conversations in Hollywood led by COO Brad Lightcap. Along with a few of his colleagues, Lightcap demonstrated the capabilities of Sora, a new, unreleased service that can generate realistic videos up to about a minute long, based on users' text prompts. A few days later, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, attended parties in Los Angeles during the Oscars weekend. The ChatGPT creator unveiled Sora in mid-February with a series of high-definition clips that immediately caught the attention of Hollywood and Silicon Valley. Sora is not yet available to the public, but OpenAI has already granted access to a few well-known actors and directors. OpenAI has a deliberate strategy of collaborating with industry through an iterative deployment process rolling out AI advances in stages to ensure safe implementation and give people a sense of what's to come. horizon, an OpenAI spokesperson said in a statement. We look forward to continued dialogue with artists and creatives. AI is a divisive topic in Hollywood. Many filmmakers and studios already rely on AI in pre-production and post-production and recognize the promise of a new generation of artificial intelligence tools. But the rise of generative AI services, capable of quickly spitting out text, images, audio and, increasingly, short videos in response to user queries, has also raised concerns about the threatens to disrupt the livelihoods of everyone, from illustrators to actors. Writers and actors went on strike last year, in part to fight to protect the use of this technology. The two unions then obtained certain guarantees on how AI is used in the entertainment industry. Media companies are also reluctant to allow OpenAI to train its models on their work without paying them. Media outlets such as CNN, Fox Corp. and Time Magazine have held discussions about licensing their work for OpenAI, Bloomberg reported. OpenAI is courting Hollywood to try to catch up with the competition. Tech giants Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google have already unveiled research projects on text-to-video conversion. A growing number of well-funded AI startups, including Runway AI Inc., Pika and Stability AI, are also working on the technology. Market leader Runway previously told Bloomberg that its Gen-2 text-to-video synthesis service is already used by millions of people, including professionals at production and animation studios who rely on it for previewing. and the storyboard. Film editors also create videos with Runway and combine them with other footage to create B-roll or visual effects, the company said. OpenAI's Sora is still in the research preview stage, the company said, and no price has been set. 2024 Bloomberg LP Affiliate links may be automatically generated – see our ethics statement for details.

