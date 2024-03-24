Bollywood Newswrap, March 23: Shah Rukh Khan attends KKR vs SRH IPL match at Eden Gardens; Salman Khan makes a special appearance on Arhaan Khan's podcast





On March 23, the Bollywood scene was electrified with exciting updates, building anticipation among fans and media circles. Shah Rukh Khan graced the IPL match between KKR and SRH in Kolkata, adding to the excitement of the cricket extravaganza. Meanwhile, Salman Khan made a notable appearance on his nephew Arhaan's podcast. These defining moments defined a busy day in the vibrant world of Indian cinema. Here are the top 5 Bollywood news for March 23, 2024 1. Shah Rukh Khan attends KKR vs SRH IPL match at Eden Gardens Today, Shah Rukh Khan made a grand appearance at the KKR vs SRH IPL match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, showing his unwavering support for Kolkata Knight Riders. Videos and images from the stadium are spreading like wildfire, with fans marveling at the superstar's impeccable style. Inside the stadium, chants of his name filled the air as he graciously acknowledged the adoration with waves and flying kisses, leaving an indelible mark in the hearts of his fans. 2.Salman Khan makes a special appearance on Arhaan Khan's podcast Arhaan Khan recently made waves on Instagram by unveiling his first podcast, Dumb Biryani, in collaboration with Dev Raiyani and Arush Verma. The teaser video shared by Arhaan offers a glimpse into the trio's candid chats, in which they share their personal anecdotes and aspirations. They reflect on life experiences and express enthusiasm for future plans. Additionally, the teaser tantalizingly hints at an impressive list of special guests, including Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Orry, Aashish Chanchlani, and more. 3.Maidaan gets a release date Ajay Devgn recently took to Instagram to reveal the poster of Maidaana along with its release date. The much-awaited film is slated to hit the theaters on April 10, 2024. Ajay's caption: “Asli khiladi dikhenge, asli #Maidaan mein. Come, clap and celebrate with us on April 10, in cinemas only!” amplifies the enthusiasm surrounding the film. Scheduled for release on Eid 2024, Maidaange is gearing up for a major box office showdown against Ali Abbas Zafar's much-awaited Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. 4.Anurag Kashyap says he is tired of helping newcomers Anurag Kashyap created a stir on social media with his recent Instagram post, in which he criticized individuals lacking talent but looking to get launched by him. In a candid note to those requesting meetings, the filmmaker expressed his frustration with poor situations and announced his decision to charge for such meetings. 5. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda share photos from their wedding party Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat delighted their fans by sharing captivating photos from their wedding celebration on Instagram. In the first snapshot, the couple is seated in front of a prominent display of Mr and Mrslight. Kriti looks resplendent in a flowy floral print dress, while Pulkit oozes charm in a classic black tuxedo. The next image features an animated clip of them happily sliding down, thoroughly enjoying every moment. The third photo captures them in the middle of a lively dance, followed by another photo of their playful slide. To accompany the images, the couple wrote a heartfelt caption: “Here, now, this is all we have! #Mr&Mrs. READ ALSO : Ananya Panday shares photos showing her happiest moments from the beach and on the sets; fans are in love with his smile

