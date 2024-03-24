OpenAI's Hollywood Dream: An AI Company Would Court Movie Studios and Directors – About This





OpenAI, the pioneering artificial intelligence startup, is reportedly poised to make waves in Hollywood. Meetings planned in Los Angeles next week will see OpenAI engage with key players in the film industry, including studios, media executives and talent agencies, with the aim of forging partnerships and advocating for integrating its cutting-edge AI video generator into cinema. process, sources close to the matter revealed to Bloomberg. The upcoming discussions mark the latest step in OpenAI's recent outreach efforts, with insiders disclosing on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the information. In late February, the company began introductory discussions in Hollywood, led by COO Brad Lightcap. Joined by some colleagues, Lightcap demonstrated the capabilities of Sora, a revolutionary new service designed to generate realistic videos up to one minute long, based on user-entered text prompts. Shortly after, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, made appearances at high-profile events in Los Angeles during Oscars weekend. Sora's unveiling in mid-February immediately caught the attention of Hollywood and Silicon Valley, captivating audiences with its series of high-definition clips. Although Sora remains unavailable to the public, OpenAI has granted access to a select group of renowned actors and directors, insiders revealed. Despite the promise of AI technologies, the subject remains controversial in Hollywood. While many filmmakers and studios are already leveraging AI at various stages of production, concerns have been raised about the potential impact on employment in creative sectors. Last year, writers and actors staged strikes demanding safeguards against the use of AI technology, resulting in negotiated protections within the industry. Additionally, media companies are reluctant to grant OpenAI access to their content without adequate compensation, with discussions reportedly underway with major media outlets including CNN, Fox, and Time Magazine. OpenAI's foray into Hollywood comes amid increased competition in the AI ​​landscape. Tech giants Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google have already unveiled research projects on text-to-video conversion, while a growing number of well-funded AI startups, including Runway AI Inc., Pika and Stability AI are also in the running. for market domination. Leading the way, Runway AI Inc. revealed that its Gen-2 text-to-video synthesis service is already widely used, catering to millions of users, including professionals in production and animation studios. Meanwhile, film editors use Runway's technology to create engaging visual content, integrating it seamlessly with existing footage for enhanced storytelling. OpenAI clarified that Sora is currently in the research preview phase, with pricing details still to be determined.

