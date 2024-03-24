Billionaire Orioles owner Peter Angelos dies at 94

Peter Angelos, the champion workers' rights lawyer turned fiery owner of the Baltimore Orioles, died Saturday at the age of 94.

The Orioles and Angelos family announced the death in a statement, without giving a cause of death. The billionaire had been ill for years before.

Angelos had a polarizing legacy with the Orioles, often clashing with players and coaches in a style that many felt was too controlling. But before buying the team in 1993, Angelos made millions as an attorney representing workers injured by asbestos exposure. His firm often represented unions and union members in personal injury cases.

In the early 1990s, Angelos' grueling 18-hour workdays at his law firm paid off when he obtained a settlement of more than $1 billion on behalf of workers exposed to asbestos. He took an estimated $330 million cut from that suit, which provided him with the funds to buy the Baltimore baseball team from its bankrupt former owner.

Angelo's pro-union tendencies continued into his baseball team ownership, when he refused to hire replacement crews after the baseball players' strike. For his stance, Angelos earned the ire of other owners but the admiration of players and other union supporters.

But his leadership also coincided with a turbulent chapter in Orioles history. Angelo's stubborn stances cost the Orioles their star manager Davey Johnson in 1997, just before the team fell into a 14-game losing streak between 1998 and 2011.

Angelos ceded control of the team in 2020, when he passed ownership to his son. He suffered from several health problems in 2017 and 2018, which left him disabled.

Angelo's death comes a little more than a month after his family agreed to sell the Orioles to a new owner for $1.725 billion.