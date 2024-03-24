Entertainment
What are your predictions for Bollywood in 2030?
#JustAFunThread
Here are some of my predictions for Bollywood in 2030.
Let me know your thoughts and opinions.
What is happening to the Khans?
I expect Aamir, among the 'three Khans', to either be completely retired by 2030 or permanently transition to working life. central but character roles as he did in Dangal etc.
I suspect SRK and Salman will be in a phase that will be similar to Rajinikant's current phase in the south. That is to say, they will occasionally release their big “event” films and continue to rely more and more on VFX to appear younger. They will continue to cast Deepika-Katrina opposite them to preserve the age gap and hence Deepika-Katrina will get the longevity they deserve anyway in this ageist industry.
Who will be the next generation male Superstar?
Ranbir-Ranveer (mid-to-late 40s) will do what the Khans did in the 2010s, which is to build a “superstar” image and work with younger heroines for the keep it relevant so they process their quarantine as much as possible. .
Someone like Shahid or Kartik will be under their shadow, just like Akshay/Ajay were for Khans. I don't have another successor yet.
Hrithik will do what he has been doing for two decades.
What happens to the other actors?
I expect senior actors like Ajay, Saif, Vidya, Tabu, Rani, Kareena, etc. are still here/relevant in 2030, because they are the ones who have constantly reinvented themselves over time.
I hope Amitabh Bacchan will still be there, but he probably retired due to his age.
Kangana would then have become a full-fledged BJP politician, and perhaps Akshay too.
I also expect Taapsee to join the Congress or the Aam Aadmi Party at some point..
Who will be leading lady #1?
The public would have definitely gotten bored of Alia's reign by 2030, so I expect her to have tough competition from someone like Tripti/Mrunal or a newcomer, depending of the evolution of their career in the next 4-5 years.
Flower pot actors like Kiara, Kriti, etc. would be in decline at that point, provided they don't reinvent themselves.
I also expect one of the nepo babies (Sara-Ananya-Jhanvi-Suhana-Sanaya) to get their breakthrough at that time (similar to Kareenas' turn with Jab we met). But I'm not sure that's who. Personally, I believe that children of superstars fail to achieve success unless they come from the Kapoor family. So, my money is on Ananya and I think she is going to have her “turning point” in the second half of this decade as she will mature more with time and improve.
New beginnings?
Ibrahim definitely would have made his debut at this point. I can see him becoming an idol among young girls if he works in some RomComs and if he is even half good like his father in those movies he will prosper. I also expect Aradhya to be gearing up for her film debut at that time, given that she will turn 18 in 2029.
