Celebrate Spring with the Charles Paddock Zoo Festival

The festival runs from March 24 to April 7 Families looking for spring break fun can find it at the Charles Paddock Zoo's Spring Festival and the 13th annual “Party for the Planet” Earth Day celebration. From March 24 to April 7, the Spring Festival offers various activities, including feeding animals and meeting chicks. The festival also features animal feedings scheduled daily at 11 a.m., with different animals featured each day. During the festival, visitors can observe Aldabra tortoises on Mondays, meerkats on Tuesdays, Malayan tigers on Wednesdays and mongoose lemurs on Thursdays. On Friday, feedings will be offered to the red pandas, with surprise feedings planned for the weekend. On April 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the “Party for the Planet” event will focus on the conservation of natural resources and the global/local protection of animals and plants. The event includes interactive adventures, hands-on activities, sustainability-minded business exhibits, educational demonstrations and food trucks. The event is sponsored by Atascadero Mutual Water Company, Solarponics and Waste Management. The zoo is home to over 200 animal species, including rare species like fossas, red pandas, Malayan tigers, lemurs and meerkats. Visitors can enjoy up-close encounters with the animals, purchase unique gifts, and enjoy refreshments and strollers at the zoo's gift shop. Adjacent to Lake Atascadero Park, the zoo offers a mix of entertainment, education and relaxation. Special thanks were given to platinum sponsor Atascadero Mutual Water Company, gold sponsor Waste Management, and silver sponsor Solarponics for their support. Spring Festival and Celebration for the Planet activities are included in general admission. Ticket prices are $13 for adults (ages 13 and up), $11 for seniors (ages 65 and up), $8 for children (ages five to 12), $5 for children (three aged four) and free for children (two years and under). The Charles Paddock Zoo, San Luis Obispo County's only zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, is open daily at Atascadero Lake Park on Highway 41/Morro Road, 1 mile east west of Highway 101. For more information, visit www.charlespaddockzoo.org Or www.visitatascadero.com/events or call the zoo at (805) 461-5080. About the Author: Press staff The Paso Robles Daily News news staff wrote or edited this story based on local contributors and press releases. The news team can be contacted at [email protected].

