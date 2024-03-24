Las Vegas filmmaker and actor thinks Summerlin Studios could be a success





LAS VEGAS (KTNV) Las Vegas-based film industry professionals are eagerly awaiting a blockbuster idea that could come to our valley in the future. The Clark County Zoning Commission unanimously gave the green light Wednesday to proceed with construction of Summerlin Studios. It is a $1.8 billion project by Sony Pictures and Howard Hughes. Faith Nault, a UNLV film major and filmmaker, said it's an issue close to her heart. “My dream is to direct, like many of my counterparts in UNLV cinema,” Nault said. “It’s just important that the people who represent my hometown hear the local people’s perspective.” Nault said many people in the film industry reside in Southern Nevada. “It would be nice to live and work in a place where you were born and raised,” Nault said. Shelby Parkes, a Las Vegas-based actor, moved to the Valley five years ago and has also expressed support for mega-movie studios. “When I moved here, my job was supposed to be temporary,” Parkes said. “I loved it. I knew it was a place I wanted to stay. I don't want to have to leave to continue in this industry.” Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra believes Summerlin Studios will entice community members to stay in Las Vegas. “Once they know there’s a commitment from the state, Sony and Howard Hughes, people will want to live in this community,” Vinciquerra said. Leaders of local nonprofit groups also testified in support of Summerlin Studios on Wednesday, including the Asian Community Development Council, the Southern Nevada Building Trade Union, the Vegas Chamber, the Urban Chamber and the Latin Chamber. Howard Hughes CEO David O'Reilly said the project would create 10,000 good-paying jobs in the valley. No construction schedule has yet been released. Officials told Channel 13 that the next step would be to pass a film tax credit bill in the next legislative session in 2025.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ktnv.com/news/las-vegas-filmmaker-actor-believe-summerlin-studios-could-be-a-star-studded-success The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos