Entertainment
Celebrating a Classical Music Legend's Birthday at Broomfield Auditorium This Week
The Colorado Chamber Players are geared up and ready for their upcoming concert celebrating the 339th birthday of one of history's greatest composers.
Many composers from the Baroque period of the 17th and 18th centuries are household names, but even hundreds of years after his death, Johann Sebastian Bach remains one of the most iconic. Best known for his liturgical music written for church services, Bach's compositions are still appreciated today.
At Bach's Birthday Celebration on Thursday, the Colorado Chamber Players will perform a selection of Bach's works in celebration of his 339th birthday. The show will be performed by a small group of five musicians all familiar with Bach, some specializing in his music and the rare instruments for which he wrote.
Miriam Kapner is one of two guest artists in the show and she explained that her experience with Bach and a bit of luck led her to specialize in an instrument unknown to many.
If an oboe and an English horn had a baby, it would sound like an oboe d'amore. It's sort of in between in terms of size and musical range, so it can go a little lower than an oboe, but not as low as an English horn, Kapner said. Bach uses the (damore oboe) a lot, I think partly because it pairs really well with the vocals, it's not as loud as the oboe and blends well.
Kapner said the oboe damore is underused in modern music and even professional oboists rarely own one. But since the opportunity to buy one at a good price presented itself more than ten years ago, she has made good use of it.
I always joke with my friends that it took about 10 years to play enough professional work to pay for the damore itself. But I've had it for well over 10 years now, so every time I get called to play the damore, it's just gravy, she said. I love playing the oboe, but the damore has truly captured my heart, it just feels like it was meant to be.
In addition to unique instrumentation, Bach's music has captivated audiences for centuries with its iconic melodies. Kapner and musicians like her have also been captivated by the unique skills needed to perform her music at the highest level.
Bach is kind of a puzzle, when you first throw it all on the table it doesn't necessarily make sense. But the more you put the pieces together, the clearer it becomes, said Becky Robinson, another guest musician for the show.
Robinson is an alto and mezzo-soprano singer, and she explained that much of her history and training focuses on opera. However, singing Bach's music, although difficult at first, became liberating. She credits one of her university professors for instilling in her an understanding and love of Bach's music.
Because my experience was so rooted in opera that I was really trying to express my emotion (by singing Bach) and he said to me: Becky, you're not trying to convert anyone, Bach wasn't trying to convert anyone . It never even occurred to him that there would be someone in the room who is not a believer, would stop proselytizing and sing the music, all you need is in the music, did she say.
Since learning to piece together Bach's puzzles through her teacher's guidance, Robinson said it's liberating to be a vessel for the music instead of imbuing it with her own message.
I think the show will be a really special arrangement of pieces. “I love that we have the freedom to choose (music) that is meaningful to us, so I’m really looking forward to the show,” she said.
The show begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at Broomfield Auditorium, 3 Community Park Road, with tickets available to purchase online at bit.ly/3IHKp42.
(The show) is a nice way to introduce people to this music or remind them why it's worth keeping it alive and playing it, Kapner said.
