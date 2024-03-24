Dragon's Dogma 2 actor and pawn spammed with messages about microtransactions





Creators who have shared their involvement in Dragon's Dogma 2 are being bombarded with responses complaining about the game's microtransactions. This comes as the highly anticipated sequel is hit by a wave of negative user reviews, with complaints centering around the fact that in-game items are sold at a higher price.





Actress Devora Wilde, also known for playing Lae'zel in Baldur's Gate 3, shared that she is appearing in Dragon's Dogma 2. via his TikTok page yesterday. The responses are full of comments about the game's microtransactions, over which Wilde has no control. Some even ask if his voice work will be paid or if they will be charged to interact with his NPC. Related We should not accept Dragon's Dogma 2 microtransactions Dragon's Dogma 2's microtransactions are minor and can be skipped entirely, and the game is actually better when you don't buy them. They still suck. Similarly, actor and content creator Suzi Hunter was criticized for appearing in the game as an official pawn. She has since responded to the backlash in the comments section of his review of Dragon's Dogma 2explaining that she was not paid by Capcom to create an official pawn, nor was she asked to promote the game.

“The comments on this video express justified concern about a lot of things in this game, but also a lot of unfair negativity towards me in particular,” says Hunter. “I'm being called a paid scammer more than ever. For complete transparency, I can delete the video right now without any problem because I'm not being paid to talk about the game, there is no contractual obligation. I have to make a official pawn character for the game, I didn't get paid for that at all.” She goes on to address the issue raised directly by players: “I didn't know about microtransactions because there weren't any during the preview period, nor in stores, nor even in the game itself. There are literally none in the game.” seller or any real-world cash item. Some recent comments continue to attack Hunter, as the backlash against microtransactions continues. Dragon's Dogma 2 currently has “mixed” reviews on Steam.

Many who reviewed the game before launch pointed out that the game doesn't feel like it's trying to pressure players into purchasing microtransactions. However, it's easy to see where these fears come from, as many other games with microtransactions often make gameplay mechanics tedious so that they can be sped up with purchases, like XP boosters or purchasing levels on a battle pass. But since that's apparently not the case with Dragon's Dogma 2, it's only left fans confused, wondering why Capcom would taint its reputation in this way and taint such an anticipated launch. Capcom has commented on the topic, but only to tell fans that all of the items it sells can be unlocked through regular gameplay. This does not address the concerns of many and has done little to improve the situation. Following Larian Studios doesn't need Baldurs Gate 4 The Dungeons & Dragons franchise may have opened the doors to Larian, but the studio is right to leave it behind

