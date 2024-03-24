Gisele Bndchen on watching kids grow up: Every day is a whole new world | Entertainment





Gisele Bndchen says every day is a whole new world watching her two children grow up. The model, 43, has son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with her estranged husband, former NFL player Tom Brady, 46, and added that you learn so much about parenting pre-adolescents and adolescents. She shared her advice during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show when the host, 49, said he was preparing for his daughters Winnie Rose, 10, and Frances Cole, nine, to are entering their adolescence. Gisèle warned him: Wait. I mean, it's amazing to have teenagers and pre-teens, but… Jimmy interjected: A little different? and said he didn't want his relationship with his children to change as they grew up. Gisèle advised: The most important thing (is) you have to take the time to have conversations, because, I think, you know, they change, every day is a whole new world. And it's so important to talk about, it's a huge thing. Gisèle, whose son turned 14 in December, added that he was taller than me. The model, who is 1.70m tall, previously highlighted how her boy had grown in an Instagram post dedicated to the teenager on his 14th birthday, in which she showed a photo of Benjamin standing taller than her as they stood back to back. . She captioned it: Happy birthday to the sweetest boy! You have the biggest heart and I feel so lucky to be able to learn with you every day. Te amo muito (I love you very much.) Gisèle also wrote the message in Portuguese and signed off with advice to other parents: Ps. One day your baby will be as tall as you. And you won't be ready for this. Gisele dating her martial arts instructor Joaquim Valente also told how her children were adjusting to life after she and Toms split during a chat with presenter Robin Roberts, 63, earlier this month. The model, who married Tom in 2009 and split from him in 2022, said: “I think there are some days that are easier than others, but I think it's amazing that children be super smart kids. They know what they can get away with. Tom gets to spend time with them, and I get to spend time with them, which I think is amazing because they really experience more enrichment in their lives. Two different worlds and they learn from two different worlds and it's wonderful for them, I think. They are so big.

