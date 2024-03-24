Entertainment
Living your faith means following the path of inner truth
Tomorrow is Palm Sunday in many Christian traditions. It is the first day of the week which commemorates Jesus' entry into Jerusalem, his crucifixion and his resurrection, as the Gospel stories tell us. It is a time when many reflect on history, take in the meaning of Jesus' example, and examine their theological beliefs.
The story may or may not be familiar to you. Jesus told the disciples to go ahead and find a donkey or foal tied and if anyone said anything, respond by quoting the prophecy of the king coming, humble, riding on a donkey and on a donkey, the calf of a donkey. It's an ambiguous prophecy, but Jesus enters Jerusalem, where roaring crowds lay down their cloaks on the road and also cut palm branches to make a carpet for Jesus, much like they would for a victorious warrior. The city is in turmoil.
Everyone is excited or deeply disturbed by the appearance of Jesus in the city. Jesus knows he will not survive long after this event. He knows he will be put to death. He knows his best friend will deny knowing him. He knows the crowds will turn against him. He knows that the temple clergy will be threatened by his condemnation, as well as that of the money changers. He knows that the puppet king, Herod, will be disturbed by his popularity. He knows that the Roman authorities will react to someone from the people, a man who speaks to crowds and who is clearly a spiritual leader. They will fear this ability of religious leaders to inspire people. They fear an insurrection against their power.
All this is clear to Jesus. He knows that his presence in Jerusalem will threaten those in power because he could use his spiritual gifts to mount a rebellion. In their fear, those who rule Israel will violently silence Jesus.
Jesus knows this is the most likely outcome of entering Jerusalem. But why did he leave? Beyond the theological and prophetic interpretations often given lies a truth that some might understand. Jesus had to live fully as the person he was. He had to be true to himself and his faith in God. Living fully meant he had to die for his faith. If he had not testified to the rootedness of his being, he would have died spiritually.
Although it seems strange, this situation is reminiscent of a koan. A koan is an anecdote or riddle, in Zen Buddhism, which demonstrates the insufficiency of reasoning and causes enlightenment. My Unitarian Universalist ministry colleague, Carl Scovel, describes the Christian koan as follows: In dying we live, in living we die. This conundrum is so true in the life of Jesus in so many ways.
This conundrum is also true for most of us. We must examine the reasons why we live. To Jesus, Martin Luther King Jr. and Mohandas Gandhi, these reasons were clear. For them, the path was clear and they had to live their prophetic life to the fullest. They embodied their faith and knew that living their faith to the fullest was of the utmost importance. They had to be who they were, even if it meant death. Even if we are not blessed by their gifts, we must also confront ourselves within ourselves.
ourselves the truth for which we will live and die. The path to inner truth has no excuses. Facing your inner truth is important. Looking inward is not grand. It could be humiliating.
What is your goal in life? What gives meaning to your life? Where do you find deep love and grounding? What does this focus on life teach you?
The goal of this approach is not always obvious. Even those who were closest to Jesus of Nazareth could not understand him. They couldn't understand going to Jerusalem. They could not understand his willingness to die for the inherent worth and dignity of every person.
On Palm Sunday, Jesus asks us what gives us life. He asks us to find the love that makes life worth living. We ask ourselves what motivates us to improve. What could bring you to Jerusalem?
Rev. Larry Smith is the minister of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lehigh Valley. He can be contacted at:[email protected].
