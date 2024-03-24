Will a Bollywood actor participate in Bhagalpur? Congressman Drops Big Clue





Neha Sharma made her debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in 'Crook'. New Delhi: Bollywood actress Neha Sharma may make her entry into politics in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, her father, Congress leader Ajay Sharma, has hinted. Mr. Sharma, MP from Bhagalpur in Bihar, told reporters that if the Congress gets the Bhagalpur seat as part of the party's seat-sharing deal with its allies, he would field his daughter as its candidate. “Congress should get Bhagalpur, we will fight and win the seat. If Congress gets Bhagalpur, I would like my daughter Neha Sharma to contest, since I am already an MP. But if the party wants me to fight, I will ,” Ajay Sharma said. Neha Sharma made her debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in 'Crook' and has since starred in films like 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2', 'Tum Bin 2' and 'Mubarakan'. She is also popular on social media for her travel content and has over 21 million followers on Instagram. Ajay Sharma also said that the INDIA alliance would “eliminate” the BJP from Bihar in these elections. “We will eliminate the NDA from Bihar. This time, Bihar will take the responsibility of removing Narendra Modi from power,” he said. The Indian bloc's seat-sharing talks in Bihar took a hit when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ended ties with the Congress and joined hands with the BJP in January. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, however, said the seat-sharing negotiations were almost over and an official announcement could be made next week. “Everything will be decided in two or three days. We are in the final phase. There are some problems for a seat or two, but everything will be sorted,” he said. The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. Parliamentary elections will also take place in four states.

