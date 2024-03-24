Holi 2024: From Silsila to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani; celebrate the festival of colors with these 6 Bollywood films

Holi, also known as the festival of colors, is one of the most popular and vibrant festivals celebrated in India and around the world. This year, Holi falls on March 25 while Holika Dahan is celebrated one day in advance, i.e. on March 24. People across India come together to celebrate the victory of good over evil, adorning the streets with a kaleidoscope of colors. With the Holi long weekend, many are already celebrating their mini vacations, while some must have already booked their tickets for the Holi celebration with their friends and family nearby. Since Holi and dance are synonymous, you can also indulge in watching these films to immerse yourself in the vibrant spirit of this festive occasion.

1. Series (1981): The first movie that comes to your mind when you think of Holi is the Rank Barsé Amitabh Bachchan song, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Sanjeev Kumar, starrer film Silsila. The film contains a memorable song from the Holi sequence. This classic Bollywood romantic drama directed by Yash Chopra relies heavily on the Holi scene, which depicts the emotions of love, desire and conflict between the characters.

2. Sholay (1975): Another famous classic film to watch this Holi is the 1975 film Ramesh Sippy. Sholay. The famous song Vacation The song is an iconic song played to celebrate the festival. In this song sequence, the characters played by Amitabh Bachchan (Jai), Dharmendra (Veeru), Hema Malini (Basanti) and the villagers of Ramgarh sing and dance to celebrate the festival. Apart from this, the film also features Gabbar Singh's famous dialogue which is used even today. When is Holi, when is Holi.The song also features the attack on the villagers planned by Gabbar Singh on the day of Holi. Watch this Bollywood movie which is a blend of action, drama, revenge, romance, comedy and hit music.

3. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013): In the song 'Balam Pichkari', Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone dance to the colorful celebration of Holi, capturing the free spirit of the festival. Directed by Ayan Mukherjee, the film gives a youthful twist to today's romance.

4. War (2019): Yash Raj Films' action drama War is an action thriller film directed by Siddharth Anand, starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The film revolves around an Indian soldier, Kabir (played by Hrithik Roshan), who has gone rogue, and Khalid (played by Tiger Shroff), his former protégé, who is tasked with stopping him. In the film, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are seen in a very energetic Holi song sequence titled “Jai Jai Shivshankar“.

5. Mohabbatein (2000): Directed by Aditya Chopra, this film is also a must-see to celebrate the festival of colors. The song Soni Soni is always played at dance parties during Holi. The main storyline of the film revolves around Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jimmy Shergill, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma and Preeti Jhaniani. The story revolves around love and rebellion in a strict Gurukul boarding school.

6. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013): This Sanjay Leela Bhansali film starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is also one of the must-watch Holi films. In the famous song Ram's blood flows from my mouth, the characters express their love for each other through playful interactions during the Holi festival. The story is inspired by William Shakespeare's play 'Romeo and Juliet' and is set in a fictional Gujarati village.

Published: Mar 24, 2024, 09:23 IST

