“If I were Oliver Colman, I would earn a lot more AF*** than I do”





Olivia Colman talks about the pay disparity in Hollywood and says she would make a lot more money if she were a man. The Oscar winner was a guest on the CNN show Amanpour time, where she spoke with host Christiane Amanpour about the salary inequalities she experienced in the film and television industry. “Don't talk to me about the pay disparity, but male actors are paid more because they said they appealed to audiences,” the Oscar-winning star said. “Actually, that hasn't been true for decades, but they still like to use that as a reason to not pay women as much as their male counterparts.” When asked by Amanpour if she suffered from salary disparity despite her multiple industry accolades in films like Favorite And Accusedas well as TV shows like The crown, Broadchurch And Heartbreaker. “I’m very aware that if I were Oliver Colman I would be making a lot more than I do,” she said. “I know of a salary disparity, which represents a difference of 12,000%.” Watch Colman's reaction to the pay disparity in the video below. Colman is the latest Hollywood star to speak out against pay inequality. Taraji P. Henson has raised her voice against the industry for not valuing black actresses. While promoting The color purpleThe star revealed she almost left the industry because she was underpaid for her work. “I'm just tired of working so hard, being kind in what I do, getting paid a fraction of the cost,” Henson said during an appearance on Gayle King's SiriusXM show in December 2023. “I'm tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over again. You're tired. I hear people say, 'You work a lot'. I have to. Math isn't math. And you start working a lot, you have a team. The big bills come with what we do. We don't do it alone. There's a whole team behind us. They have to get paid.” RELATED: Queen Latifah and Taraji P. Henson Join NAACP Image Awards to Speak Out Against Pay Inequality for Black Actresses in Hollywood

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2024/03/olivia-colman-pay-disparity-hollywood-1235866877/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos