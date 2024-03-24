Alexa Nikolas responds to Dan Schneider's apology and shares her experience with Zoey 101

Zoe 101 Alexa Nikolas, one of the Nickelodeon stars featured in Investigation Discovery's Quiet on set: The dark side of children's televisionresponded to Dan Schneider's comment about the docuseries.

In a video shared this week on his YouTube page for Eat Predators, a movement created by Nikolas to end predatory behavior in the entertainment industry, the former child star reacted when Schneider expressed regret over his actions as a boss. Schneider has served as producer and showrunner on various Nickelodeon shows, including All that, Amanda's Show, Drake and Josh And Zoe 101.

Nikolas was 12 when she was chosen Zoe 101. She left the show after two seasons in 2006 following what she describes below as an outburst on Schneider's part after the actress asked her to intervene in her tense dynamic with the star. series, Jamie Lynn Spears.

“Watching the last two nights has been very difficult, [with] me regarding my past behaviors – some of which are embarrassing and which I regret, and I certainly owe some people a pretty sincere apology,” Schneider said during his 19-minute sit-down chat with BooG!E, who played T -Bo on iCarlyin response to Calm on set allegations. The video followed a statement released earlier by a representative for Schneider that said in part: “Everything that happened on Dan's broadcast shows was carefully reviewed by dozens of adults involved and approved by the network . »

In his video, Nikolas said: “Is he embarrassed?

She continued: “I’m sorry, him centering what he feels seems weird to me. It's like you're literally… you're horrible! To be completely honest with you, it's horrible. Are you embarrassed? Not bothered enough! Not embarrassed enough to reach out to the people you actually hurt.

“I'll cut to the chase: You don't feel anything, Dan. You have no idea what responsibility is. You may be looking for it, but you haven't been able to find it. That's for sure. This is not the right solution.

One of his elders Zoe 101 his co-stars, Jack Salvatore, also spoke out to corroborate some of the Calm on set allegations, as well as news, in a manner Instagram post where he said, “Apologies not accepted” until Schneider continued 60 minutes to answer questions from certain “real journalists”. (The Hollywood Reporter contacted representatives from Schneider and Nickelodeon regarding Salvatore's comments. Salvatore declined further comment when contacted by THR.)

After posting his video, Nikolas spoke to THR to expand on what she revealed in the docuseries and share more details about the alleged toxic environment Schneider created.

She previously opened up about a wardrobe incident while playing her role. Zoe 101 character, Nicole, saying on the Real Pod podcast in 2022, this encounter motivated her to want to speak out and defend other survivors of predatory behavior.

Talk to THR, she says Schneider was in the costume room while she was trying on outfits and claims he kept Polaroids of her in the outfits. According to Nikolas, the showrunner “handpicked” miniskirts to wear, which were “so short” that the costume designers had to give her biker shorts to wear underneath. However, the biker shorts were too long and stuck out under the little skirts, so they had to be cut off.

“We told me [I had to wear the shorts] so no one sees my butt,” Nikolas explains. “It's humiliating for a child to be told, 'We just want to make sure your butt isn't visible!' You think about it and say, “Why don't you just give me clothes that don't show my butt?” » Like, that's really weird! Dan wants these skirts; he selects them and has all the creative control. It's quite scary to think back on this experience.

Alexa Nikolas in 2005 when she starred in Zoe 101. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Schneider representatives did not respond to THRrequest for comment. Kris Dangl, who was the costume designer for the series, denied THR that Schneider was still in his office selecting outfits for the show. “If a skirt was short, then you wore shorter bike shorts. Skirts were getting shorter and sportier around the time we were making Zoe 101 because it was a very sporty era, with a lot of tennis skirts and very short, sporty Abercrombie and Fitch skirts,” said Dangl, who began working at Nickelodeon in 2002.

Before the docuseries, Nikolas spoke publicly about another negative experience she faced on the set of Zoe 101. In 2019 on Instagram Live, the actress detailed a disturbing encounter with Schneider following widespread alleged bullying from Jamie Lynn.

At the time, Nikolas said that during the show's second season, a talent coordinator told his mother he was taking the actress to get her hair and makeup done, but instead had her driven to Spears' trailer. Once she was seated inside, her sister Britney Spears allegedly began “berating” her on Jamie Lynn's behalf, threatening to ruin her career.

“My mother didn’t even know where I was at that time and it was child endangerment,” Nikolas said. THR on the situation. “Imagine if it wasn’t Britney and Jamie. Imagine if it was [convicted child sex abuser] Brian Peck on the other side. This is why, when you are a talent coordinator, you have to tell the parents where you are taking the children.

After being cornered by Britney, Nikolas says she told her mother what happened, who then asked to meet with the show's production team. Nikolas was accompanied by her agent, while her lawyer was on the phone. “Dan was just horrible. He would say mean things, like, “Alexa needs to stop crying because she was bullied.” It's not about her. She must put her feelings aside [because] It’s a professional work environment,'” she recalled the showrunner saying.

She adds: “There were three other producers there who allowed him to act like that. [One casting director] was like, “You should thank us for giving you an opportunity like this. You're lucky to be on Nickelodeon.'

After Nikolas said she broke down in tears during the meeting, Schneider asked the 13-year-old to speak privately with him and the production team, to which her agent agreed. This led to an escalation on Schneider's part: “Dan yells at me, 'That's not called Nicole 101do you understand me?'”

After leaving the room in tears, Nikolas said he told his mother what happened, who decided to remove her daughter from the show. “My mom called them and basically said, 'If you don't take my daughter away, I'm going to sue you,'” the actress recalls.

Shortly after, Nikolas' mother received a call from the actress's agent, who told her that Nickelodeon had allowed her to break her contract. The network also sent a message to the teen, saying she was strongly advised not to attend the Kids Choice Awards, Nikolas claims. “They punished me because they just wanted them to create a better environment while they saw Dan Schneider yelling at me,” she says.

Representatives for Schneider and Nickelodeon did not respond THRRequest for comment from.

Britney eventually corroborated her actions towards Nikolas, apologizing in a since-deleted post. Instagram post. She wrote: “Imagine…visiting my little sister on set on the last day of filming, bringing Sprinkles cupcakes…9 months pregnant, hormones are raging like hell and [assistant director] seeing Jamie Lynn running towards me, putting her hands on my knees as I sit, her sobbing telling me she is being bullied on set!!!

She continued: “My sister was literally like my daughter growing up…so I apologize for my ignorance for yelling at you when I obviously had no idea what was actually going on!!!”

Nikolas has been in contact with Bell, another Calm on set participant, since his story was broadcast. The actor said his co-star Josh Peck reached out to him privately, and Josh Peck (no relation to Brian Peck) has since spoken out in support of his former co-star. Actress Nancy Sullivan, who plays the duo's mother in the series, also speaks. “It broke my heart into a million pieces to hear how much Drake kept inside him while we worked together.” she wrote on Instagram. “I was both devastated and proud to see the man he has become sit in front of the camera and courageously speak his truth.”

The documentary revealed a list of actors who had written letters of support in 2013 to Bell's abuser, Brian Peck, and some of those names were new to Bell when he watched the documentary, he said to Nikolas. In a quote from Bell shared with THR via Nikolas, Bell said the fact that Taran Killam was among the letter's authors was a shock.

“We were friends, I thought,” Bell said in a statement. “I gave him a cardboard cutout of Princess Leia because he was obsessed with Star Wars, and I worked with Carrie Fisher. So I had it signed for him and he presented it in People magazine when he first received Saturday Night Live [in 2010]. It was to do a presentation on the new cast, and they said to bring their favorite thing from home. He got a picture with it in the magazine and told the story of how I got it for him.

He added: “And he still wrote the letter. »

Representatives for Killam did not respond to THRrequest for comment.