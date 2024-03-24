Drake Bell on his hesitations and allegations against him

Drake Bell sat down for his first interview following the release of Quiet on set: The dark side of children's televisionwhere he addressed everything from his hesitations about being part of the docuseries to his father's involvement in them.

At the start of Bell's interview on The Sarah Fraser Show (below), the actor-musician explained that he was initially “cautious” about participating in Calm on set because he had already been approached to make another documentary. When he refused, the response was “unbelievable.”

“They said people like me are the problem, and that's why things won't change in the industry because people like you won't speak up and come out,” Bell explained of the project. previous. “It was just a shame that I didn’t want to be part of their documentary.” So I was always cautious and nervous whenever I was asked to speak on such a sensitive topic.

When the Calm on set The team initially contacted him, he admitted he was hesitant to respond and even more reluctant to consider participating in the docuseries. But when he first interacted with one of the directors, Emma Schwartz, he felt more comfortable.

“She was very sensitive and we sort of became friends before [I agreed to participate]”Bell said. “I could tell she was coming from a genuine place when we started talking, and it wasn't a question of, 'OK, what do I have to say for involve ?' And I'll just say what I have to say to convince him. I really felt comfort with her. And so I said, 'You know, if you're willing to come to L.A. and sit down, at least I’ll meet you.”

After Bell and Schwartz's first interview, he explained that he felt really comfortable with her but was going through so much in his personal life at that time that he chose to enter into rehab, where he underwent numerous trauma therapies, in groups and individual sessions.

“Your whole day was filled with work and dealing with this with a clear mind and unearthing all those things that I hadn't faced head-on, or if I had tried to, it was too much painful,” he continued. “And so, through that process, once I got out, I was like, 'Maybe this is a good time to reach out to them and say, Hey, I'm not 100% yet, let's talk -more, but I'm about to feel comfortable finally sharing my story.'

THE Drake and Josh The star revealed that her child sexual abuse at the hands of Brian Peck (no relation to Josh Peck) didn't just affect her. It also affected his parents, siblings, nieces and nephews, admitting it's something they've all had to deal with since it happened.

The actor then explained how his father, who makes an appearance in the docuseries, got involved. In the four-part documentary, Bell's father explained that Brian Peck began interfering in his son's life and he voiced his concerns to producers, only to be accused of being homophobic.

“My dad is a very emotional guy, and he has such a big heart, and I was very careful before involving him,” Bell said on the podcast, ultimately deciding to include him because he thought ” maybe it would be cathartic and beneficial for my father to be able to do [it as well].” He added through tears: “I’m sure my dad blames himself a lot, you know? And I thought it might be an opportunity for him to realize that, you know, it's A the person's fault. »

In the extended podcast appearance, Bell also discussed what he thought of Nickelodeon's response shared in the doc.

“It was a very well-tailored response saying, 'Learn more about his trauma,' because they couldn't say they didn't know about that or what happened, or whatever. whatever,” he said. “So I think that was a very well-tailored response from probably a big Hollywood lawyer.”

He continued: “I find their responses pretty empty, because, I mean, they still show our shows, they still put our shows on. And I have to pay for my own therapy. …If there was something, if there was any truth behind their genuine attention, there would be something more than quotes on a page from a legal representative telling them exactly how to tailor a response.

Later in the interview, Fraser asked Bell about her relationship with Dan Schneider, who was the showrunner of several Nickelodeon series that ended up containing allegations of abuse, sexism, racism and inappropriate behavior against them in the document.

He shared that he had been working with Schneider for some time when Brian Peck's allegations first came to light. Although Bell did not publicly reveal that he was the victim of the dialogue coach until Calm on set, Schneider had the idea that it was him and stretched out his hand. Because of their long-standing working relationship, Bell felt comfortable admitting to Schneider that it was him.

“He knew what I was probably dealing with, but I could tell in his voice that he was very hurt and angry, but he was very sensitive towards me, and that was my experience,” Bell said. Adding, however, that his good relationship with Schneider doesn't make his fellow Nickelodeon stars' stories about the showrunner any less important or less true.

He said: “Watching the documentary, you hear the things that other people say, and you can't – especially with what I've experienced – I can only react and respond to what I've actually experienced and also don't say. anything that might deprive someone else of the comfort, strength and courage to tell their story and share their experiences.

Towards the end of the podcast, Bell discussed some of the issues he's faced over the years, including his child endangerment accusations in 2021 (which he addressed in the docuseries), to have been reported as “missing and endangered” in 2023 and to serve a prison sentence. for driving under the influence in 2016.

Fraser asked him if he realized while all these things were happening that they might have been the result of his sexual abuse, or if it didn't work for him until he finally got some relief. help in the rehab he had checked himself into. He explained that it was a bit of both and stated that The New York Times retracted his article that he was registered as a sex offender following the 2021 charges. (THE Times The story is still online, but on March 18, a correction was added at the bottom stating that he had been subject to probation and community service, and that he was not registered as an offender sexual.)

“It's tough. So you're fighting against things that are being said about you that are completely untrue and untrue, but you're completely attacked for that,” Bell said on the podcast. “But juxtaposing that, I have to take responsibility and accountability because no one took my hand and forced me to do these things – I mean other than Brian. But the decisions I made are mine and mine alone, and you know you have to deal with them and overcome them, but it's hard at the same time when there's so much misinformation and lies and things that are said about you.

Watch the full podcast below.