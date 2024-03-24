Jonathan Majors enjoys coffee while walking his dog in West Hollywood as he faces new legal troubles following his assault and harassment conviction

Jonathan Majors enjoyed a cup of coffee while walking his German Shepherd puppy Friday in West Hollywood.

The troubled actor, 34, who continues to receive support from girlfriend Meagan Good following his assault conviction, looked relaxed in a navy hoodie and blue pants rolled up at the hem.

The Creed III star wore black canvas sneakers and placed a brown, black and red plaid hat on his head. He wore a blue fanny pack around his neck instead of his waist.

The actor is facing legal problems on two fronts.

The Loki star was convicted of reckless assault and harassment in December in connection with a March 2023 incident involving his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 8 and he faces up to a year in prison unless the judge grants Majors' request to overturn the conviction.

Judge Michael Gaffey said he would make a decision on the motion by April 1.

The dancer, who met Majors on the set of 2021's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, also filed a lawsuit against him in federal court.

Jabbari alleges that she was the victim of more than one violent incident, including an incident in London, during which, she says, Majors “began bashing Grace's head against [a] marble floor while strangling her until she felt she couldn't breathe,” according to NPR.

She claims he then dissuaded her from seeking medical treatment, threatening to kill himself if she did.

Dancer Barbie also accused her ex-boyfriend of “very publicly abusing her reputation”, calling her “a liar at every turn… in an attempt to convince the world that Grace is not a victim of abuse servant but rather a crazy liar.” which should be treated as such.

Jabbari also accused him of making “knowingly false statements” in an interview with ABC after his conviction.

Majors was also accused of being violent with two other ex-girlfriends – emotional abuse with both of his exes and physical abuse with one of them. His lawyer has denied many of the allegations of physical abuse. People.

Majors' lawyer said the lawsuit was “no surprise” and that his client was “preparing counterclaims against Ms. Jabbari.”

After his conviction in December, the action star was dropped by the Marvel franchise.

The actor has no upcoming projects listed on IMDB.com, but he recently stated that TMZ while working out at his gym, he was training for a “job” related to his acting career.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or textSTART to 88788.