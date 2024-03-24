Entertainment
Jonathan Majors enjoys coffee while walking his dog in West Hollywood as he faces new legal troubles following his assault and harassment conviction
Jonathan Majors enjoyed a cup of coffee while walking his German Shepherd puppy Friday in West Hollywood.
The troubled actor, 34, who continues to receive support from girlfriend Meagan Good following his assault conviction, looked relaxed in a navy hoodie and blue pants rolled up at the hem.
The Creed III star wore black canvas sneakers and placed a brown, black and red plaid hat on his head. He wore a blue fanny pack around his neck instead of his waist.
The actor is facing legal problems on two fronts.
The Loki star was convicted of reckless assault and harassment in December in connection with a March 2023 incident involving his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari.
Jonathan Majors, 34, enjoyed a cup of coffee while walking his German Shepherd puppy on Friday in West Hollywood
His sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 8 and he faces up to a year in prison unless the judge grants Majors' request to overturn the conviction.
Judge Michael Gaffey said he would make a decision on the motion by April 1.
The dancer, who met Majors on the set of 2021's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, also filed a lawsuit against him in federal court.
Jabbari alleges that she was the victim of more than one violent incident, including an incident in London, during which, she says, Majors “began bashing Grace's head against [a] marble floor while strangling her until she felt she couldn't breathe,” according to NPR.
She claims he then dissuaded her from seeking medical treatment, threatening to kill himself if she did.
Dancer Barbie also accused her ex-boyfriend of “very publicly abusing her reputation”, calling her “a liar at every turn… in an attempt to convince the world that Grace is not a victim of abuse servant but rather a crazy liar.” which should be treated as such.
Jabbari also accused him of making “knowingly false statements” in an interview with ABC after his conviction.
Majors was also accused of being violent with two other ex-girlfriends – emotional abuse with both of his exes and physical abuse with one of them. His lawyer has denied many of the allegations of physical abuse. People.
The troubled actor seemed relaxed despite facing legal troubles on two fronts.
The actor faces up to a year after his conviction for reckless assault and harassment against his former girlfriend in December. He asked the judge to overturn the conviction. (Photographed in New York in December 2023)
Former Majors Grace Jabbari sued him in federal court, alleging more incidents of violence and accusing him of defamation by calling her “a liar at every turn” and “knowingly making false statements” (Photo in New York in December 2023)
Majors' lawyer said the lawsuit was “no surprise” and that his client was “preparing counterclaims against Ms. Jabbari.”
After his conviction in December, the action star was dropped by the Marvel franchise.
The actor has no upcoming projects listed on IMDB.com, but he recently stated that TMZ while working out at his gym, he was training for a “job” related to his acting career.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or textSTART to 88788.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-13231291/Jonathan-Majors-enjoys-coffee-walking-dog-West-Hollywood.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jonathan Majors enjoys coffee while walking his dog in West Hollywood as he faces new legal troubles following his assault and harassment conviction
- Moscow attack: Video captures gunmen storming concert hall, shooting dozens dead | BBC News
- Xi Jinping expresses condolences to Vladimir Putin after Moscow attack
- How would Joe Biden and Donald Trump's Social Security plans affect your retirement benefits?
- Blinken: United States condemns heinous attack on Moscow and stands with the Russian people | Attack on a concert hall in Moscow
- China's highest-grossing female director shows off Hollywood charm with new hit comedy_Xinhua
- No. 29 Men's Tennis falls to No. 40 Georgia, 4-1 – LSU
- Michibata and Men's Tennis Edge NYU will remain undefeated
- Rebel Wilson promises to reveal identity of Hollywood 'asshole' she worked with, says he threatens her | Rebel Wilson | Just Jared: Celebrity News and Gossip
- What if the polls were right?
- Drake Bell on his hesitations and allegations against him
- How Steve Young did in BYU's alumni game Deseret News