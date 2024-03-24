7 Bollywood Songs for a Perfect Dance Party with Friends





As the “Festival of Colors” approaches, let’s check our “bucket list”. Old clothes to wear for Holi – done, sunscreen, sunglasses, arrangement of thandai and snacks – done, water toys (pichkari) – done, balloons and organic colors – bought. What's left? A MUSICAL PLAYLIST! Holi is incomplete without Bollywood songs. Any Holi party needs a pinch of Hindi songs so that you can dance, sing while playing Holi and also while enjoying your favorite. Thandai. So, we have created a list of 7 best Bollywood songs, which will make your Holi Bash more enjoyable and which you should definitely include in your playlist. Look at: Balam Pichkari *{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{ height: 1.5 em; text-align: center; font: 48px/1.5 sans-serif; White colour ; text-shadow: 0 0 0.5 em black} “allowfullscreen=””> Yeh Jawaani song Hai Deewani, released in 2013, topped the list of Holi songs. The song features Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, the lead actors of the film and the choreography is perfect. We can't help but groove to his rhythms. Jai Jai Shivshankar *{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{ height: 1.5 em; text-align: center; font: 48px/1.5 sans-serif; White colour ; text-shadow: 0 0 0.5 em black} “allowfullscreen=””> Jai Jai Shivshankar from the 2019 film War features two Bollywood actors showcasing their best dancing skills. The song also teaches you that a simple white shirt or a decent white vest is all you need for the festival. On the day of Holi, the heart blossoms. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-GPAzK1hMfg*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{ height: 1.5 em; text-align: center; font: 48px/1.5 sans-serif; White colour ; text-shadow: 0 0 0.5 em black} “allowfullscreen=””> The song from the biggest film of all time – Sholay, released in 1975, stars Hema Malini and Dharmendra. The love song is a must-have in every Holi music playlist. Rank Barsé *{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{ height: 1.5 em; text-align: center; font: 48px/1.5 sans-serif; White colour ; text-shadow: 0 0 0.5 em black} “allowfullscreen=””> Yash Chopra's 1981 film Silsila was way ahead of its time, but we're not here to discuss that. The song Rang Barse, sung by Amitabh Bachchan, was a major hit and still remains a favorite song in Holi parties. Do me a favor, let's play Holi *{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{ height: 1.5 em; text-align: center; font: 48px/1.5 sans-serif; White colour ; text-shadow: 0 0 0.5 em black} “allowfullscreen=””> Amazing chemistry between the lead duo (from the 2005 film Waqt) – Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra is what makes this song extra special. The setting of the song has all the festival elements and the track is the perfect blend of energetic and groovy. Hori Khele Raghuveera *{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{ height: 1.5 em; text-align: center; font: 48px/1.5 sans-serif; White colour ; text-shadow: 0 0 0.5 em black} “allowfullscreen=””> 2003's Baghban, a revised version of Rajesh Khanna's 1983 Avtaar, made every parent feel, “Today, tomorrow’s children are like this.” The song Hori Khele Raghuveera, also sung by Amitabh Bachchan as in Silsila, is yet another hit Holi song. Don't fuck today *{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{ height: 1.5 em; text-align: center; font: 48px/1.5 sans-serif; White colour ; text-shadow: 0 0 0.5 em black} “allowfullscreen=””> The song from the 1971 film Kati Patang, starring Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh, is an iconic number that is always loved by people during Holi.



