SAG-AFTRA Ratifies TV Animation Contracts That Establish AI Protections for Voice Actors





SAG-AFTRA has ratified new contracts for voice actors working in television animation after members voted more than 95 percent in favor of the terms. The three-year agreements put in place new protections around the use of AI, including requiring producers to obtain actor consent before using their name as a prompt to create a generated voice by AI. SAG-AFTRA announced the approval of the contracts Friday evening. They will be effective until June 30, 2026. According to the new contracts, the term voice actor only includes humans. The contracts also define voice actors' rights regarding studios' use of their digital voiceovers and require producers to notify and negotiate with the union whenever they use AI-generated voices instead of voice actors. This is the first SAG-AFTRA animation voiceover contract with protections against misuse of artificial intelligence, TV Animation Negotiating Committee co-chairs Bob Bergen and David Jolliffe said. in a press release. SAG-AFTRA Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said the agreement represents a significant step in extending our protections against AI, while providing important new conditions in the areas of foreign residues and big budget SVOD. [subscription video-on-demand] productions, late payments and much more. The contracts establish a series of salary increases, starting with a 7 percent increase dating back to July 1, 2023, for which actors will receive retroactive payments. This will be followed by a 4 percent increase on July 1 this year and a 3.5 percent increase the following year. The union announced earlier this year that it had reached a deal with AI voice generation company Replica Studios to give voice actors a way to securely license their digital voice replicas for video games. Protecting AI was also a crucial part of SAG-AFTRA's strike-ending deal with Hollywood studios late last year.

