All the actors and characters of Dragon's Dogma 2





A lot Dragon's Dogma 2 the voice actors lent their performances to the characters of this very animated fantasy world. Fortunately, the end credits thank everyone who is part of this project, even if the font is difficult to read. Image via Capcom All the English actors of Dragon's Dogma 2 Get ready, fellow gamer. There is a lot of English Dragon's Dogma 2 actors to thank for their roles in this epic fantasy RPG. Be aware that some of these character inclusions may involve spoilers. They understand: Dragon – Grahame Fox

Brant – Wayne Gordon

Ulrika – Holly Earl

Wilhelmina – East Charlotte

Sven – Jasper Cartwright

Disa – Helen Goldwyn

Phesus – Andrew Whieldon-Dennis

Wheels – Adam Price

The Pathfinder – Green Kit

Hugo/Srail – Kieran Urquhart

Raghnall/Jarle – Mo Ayoub

Sara/Ursula – Aunt Okoye

Beren/Ambrosius-Jack Myers

Menella/Eini-Elizabeth Chan

Doreen/Nadinia/Trysha – Laura Aikman

Luz/Clidohna – Heather Bleasdale

Elder Shore/Gregor – Harry Myers

Sigurd – Afolabi Alli

The Dragonforged/Glyndwr – Peter Searles

Taliesin/Lennart – David Rintoul

Waldhar/Merlin – Christian Holder

Darragh/Lamond – Jordan Whitby

Allard/Eino – Tony Longworth

Sphinx – Alexa Bauer Actors without characters attached to the credits Unfortunately, the end credits do not include everyone's characters next to their name. Here are all the names that don't have any characters attached Dragon's Dogma 2. Arkie Reece

Adam Diggle

Sara Chai Bijou

Aurora Dawson

Adam Howden

Clara Kaliger

Bepete is brave

Kimberly Blake

And Mersh

Rebecca Perfect

John Hopkins

Harriet Kershaw What characters are some of these voice actors known for? The voice of the scary dragon in Dragon's Dogma 2 is the experienced Grahame Fox. He is known for roles like Broccoli Man in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniaas well as the role of Lord Slaanesh in Total War: Warhammer III and the Squirrel Chief in the game of the year 2021 It takes two. Ulrika's voice actress, Holly Earl, was the main protagonist of the PlayStation FMV game Erica, Agnes in Humans TV series and Lillia in the League of Legends series.

