Hollywood had an Ozempic face: why you can look ten years older after taking the slimming drug | Beauty | S mode

Catherine Deneuve already said it in the 60s: “At a certain age, you have to choose between your face or your buttocks. Half a century later, if we look at the latest red carpets, it's easy to conclude that Hollywood chose the latter. During the Oscars ceremony last March, presenter Jimmy Kimmel made the slap of the evening: Everyone is superb. When I look around me, I can't help but wonder: Is Ozempic right for me?

The comedian was referring to the furor around semaglutide, this drug designed to treat type 2 diabetes or obesity which should be prescribed by a doctor and which, however, many people (not just celebrities) use to benefit of its side effects. : loss of appetite and consequent express weight loss. Red carpet coverage reflected the question across publications: Which 2024 Oscars stars might or might not use Ozempic for weight loss for Hollywood's biggest night? title The New York Post pointing directly to America Ferrera, Brendan Fraser, Emily Blunt or Jesse Plemons among others, and the Financial Times write about the dangers of living in an ozempic world. The subject was also widely commented on social networks, with countless users tweeting in the thread, and it went around the world: Ozempic brings a different dimension to the Oscars red carpet this year, published The Sydney Morning Herald. Paris Match He also echoed the stars' magic pill for weight loss. Forget Chanel, Dior or Prada: this year, the hottest designers on the red carpet are Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, whose injectable weight-loss drugs are the new haute couture, published the famous newsletter on the cultural impact of Hollywood The ankle.

A few days before the gala, Eli Lilly, which makes two drugs – Zepbound for obesity and Mounjaro for diabetes – that compete with Novo Nordisk's Ozempic, released an announcement advancing the issue: Some people have taken drugs that don't help them. were never intended since [entrar en] a smaller dress or a tuxedo, for a big evening, out of vanity. But that's not the point: people whose health is affected by obesity are the reason we work with these drugs. What matters is who receives them.

But Hollywood has chosen an express background and in doing so, as in Deneuve's expression, it faces something that everyone knows: when we lose weight too quickly, we lose the youth of our face. Ozempic has its best showcase on red carpets, but in reality it is a global phenomenon and business is booming: sales figures confirm that Novo Nordisk's operating profits have increased by 58% since 2017 when it introduced Ozempic. And not only is it growing exponentially among people without a history of diabetes, but it's increasingly popular among younger sectors: according to Komodo Health, a company that tracks healthcare data from 330 million patient records. American patients, all non-diabetic patients. Of those prescribed Ozempic or Mounjaro, almost 40 percent are between 25 and 44 years old.

As explained Novo Nordisk, the pharmaceutical company that created Ozempic, it is an injectable solution in a pre-filled pen. It contains the active ingredient semaglutide and helps your body reduce blood sugar levels only when blood sugar levels are too high and may help prevent heart disease. Ozempic is used to treat adults (aged 18 years and older) with type 2 diabetes, when diet and exercise are not enough for semaglutide.

For diabetics, it reduces blood sugar levels. But it also controls the appetite, so when you start biting it, the pounds start to disappear. This is why many people who are not diabetic and not necessarily obese use it as a method of weight loss. In Spain, Social Security finances prescription drugs in very specific cases with a price of four doses for 4.24 euros, which pushes many to opt for private health care, despite the price involved: 130 euros for the same dose.

And this changes not only the silhouette of many people, but also their face, the way we approach beauty and the future of aesthetic medicine.

Sagging and sagging, the Ozempic face

The effect most sought after by those who use semaglutide for cosmetic purposes is the loss of appetite: Ozempic gives you the feeling of always being full, so snacking disappears and food portions become smaller. However, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and constipation also appear soon. After a few months the Ozempic face arrives, or what amounts to the same thing, a prematurely aged face.

In an interesting way article on cosmetic surgery trends 2024 the American magazine Seduce analyzes how Ozempic's face is changing the plastic surgery procedures patients request and the way doctors perform them and ensures that patients who would never have undergone plastic surgeryifting facial lor seriously consider that many more twenty-somethings are demanding procedures designed for people over 50 because they are experiencing symptoms of sagging, sagging, and loss of facial volume.

We spoke with five doctors about how Ozempic is changing, also in Spain, the face of many people and their way of approaching beauty.

In reality, Ozempic only gave an attractive name to what happens after sudden weight loss. It is a term that has been used in several articles to designate the skeletonization of the face which occurs after significant weight loss, of at least 8 or 10 kilos, explains the doctor. aesthetic doctor Mar Mira, co-director of the Mira+Cueto Clinic in Madrid. As he explains, there are different facial structures in the face, among which there are deep and superficial fatty deposits, which reduce their size with overall weight loss, not only in cases of weight loss related to use medication, but also in the event of weight loss. weight in general. This is always more evident in the case of basic, thin faces that exhibit significant weight loss, because, in overweight or obese patients, weight loss does not usually result in significant facial skeletonization. However, shadows may be accentuated in the cheek area due to reabsorption of fatty deposits there, or facial flaccidity may be accentuated in the jowls and jawline due to loss of temporal and pre-auricular, which are usually the first to be reabsorbed with the aging process. This doctor says that patients who come to his office with this concern notice that their appearance begins to appear tired or that their sagging increases.

The problem is not losing weight: he is doing it on purpose

The name refers to the impact of weight loss on the face. As explained to S mode Dr Celia Gonzalo, specialist in endocrinology and nutrition at Neolife Medical Group, a sudden and significant reduction in facial fat can accentuate expression lines, cheekbones and also cause sagging of the cheeks. In short, in some cases, this can give a more aged appearance.

Loss of facial volume is generally one of the signs of aging because as we age, the capacity for cellular regeneration decreases, the musculoskeletal system changes, muscle mass and bone density decrease, and capacity decreases. . to generate collagen and elastin, which causes changes in our skin, which loses its softness and, therefore, the retention capacity of internal tissues, as well as the appearance of wrinkles, adds the doctor. Gema Prez Seville, maxillofacial surgeon and expert in facial aesthetic medicine, with her own clinic in Madrid. Significant weight loss affects the whole body, also the face, and of course it affects the volumes of the double chin, cheeks or cheeks, and others.

This is what Deneuve was referring to when he talked about choosing: when we lose too much volume on the body, and therefore also on the face, we age our appearance. Indeed, with marked volumetric deficits we go from a young and healthy-looking face to a skeletonized face. In the skeletonized face, the facial fat (which constitutes the padding of the face) has atrophied and the bony ridges are accentuated. This reflects an appearance of fatigue due to the sagging of the cheek at the anterior level, sometimes sadness, the temples seem sunken and also promotes the progression of sagging and the rotation of the facial structures which provide greater sagging. All of this makes us look older and less advantaged, says Dr. Mar Mira.

After a certain age, this has this effect: losing weight quickly and at an advanced age prevents the dermis from recovering from the new physical conditions. It is very important to lose fat healthily and accompany it with a healthy diet, exercises and putting yourself in the hands of a professional, recommends Dr. Irene Cruz, medical surgeon specializing in aesthetic medicine and nutrition advanced, and member of the association. medical team of the De Benito Institute with offices in Madrid and Barcelona.

Weight fluctuations are a recurring theme for many aesthetic medicine patients seeking to rejuvenate their appearance. Loss of volume means that there is less support and therefore adjacent structures sag more intensely. All this leads to accelerated aging due to the resulting folds and wrinkles and loss of facial luminosity. In this regard, I know that we are asked for treatments by young people who suffered from this problem at a younger age and who, under normal conditions, would have started 10 or 15 years later, comments Dr Moiss Amselem, aesthetic doctor specialized in facial rejuvenation. with its own clinic in Madrid. .