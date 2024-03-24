Mara Fass | A new look at the life of an Old Hollywood icon | Books

With this year's Oscars behind us, some readers may want to linger a little longer in the star-studded environs of Hollywood.

ReShonda Tates' new historical novel, The Queen of Sugar Hill, offers these readers the perfect opportunity to learn more about an iconic but often misunderstood figure from Hollywood's past.

Actress Hattie McDaniel is best known for being the first African American to receive an Academy Award when she was named Best Supporting Actress in 1939 for her role as Mammy in Gone With the Wind.

Hollywood history buffs probably know that Hattie was forced to sit at a small, separate table at the back of the room where the awards ceremony was being held, in a hotel that generally had a whites-only policy .

After the ceremony, she was barred from entering the club where the rest of the troupe would celebrate, once again faced with the painful reminder that many doors would remain closed to her despite her achievement.

Tates' captivating novel takes that Oscar night as its starting point and introduces readers to the formidable and ambitious woman that was Hattie McDaniel, a courageous trailblazer determined to persevere and express herself no matter what obstacles life threw at her. launched.

Hattie views her Oscar as a well-deserved recognition of a job well done and hopes that this award, coupled with her many years of experience in the entertainment industry, will help her make an even bigger difference in the film industry as she advances.

However, she also finds herself the target of frequent criticism for her choices.

At the time, the majority of film roles offered to African Americans relied on exaggerated racial stereotypes and were often handmaids, maids, or other characters who portrayed black people as content with a subservient social status and were primarily comic relief for white people.

Even immediately after her Oscar win, Hattie's portrayal of Mammy in Gone With the Wind earned her harsh criticism from groups like the NAACP, who viewed her willingness to play these roles as support for white supremacy and as a detriment to black artists who wanted more from Hollywood. .

Tate vividly describes what it must have been like for Hattie to be caught between these criticisms and her belief that if black actors refused to accept the roles offered to them, there would be no black people at all in films and therefore no chance of working. for change within the system.

Tate shows how Hattie tries to make small adjustments to her characters when possible and pushes for changes on set, for example, refusing to use a racial epithet when it was included in her lines in Gone the wind.

As the years pass and a new generation of black actors and actresses emerge while roles like Mammy become increasingly obsolete, Tate movingly shows Hattie struggling with what she sees as the will to too many people neglect her and her life's work.

Hattie's professional struggles and dilemmas would be interesting enough in themselves for a novel, but her life offers a host of other fascinating topics, from her four marriages to her fight against racially restrictive housing covenants in her neighborhood of Los Angeles, through his close friendship with Clark Gable.

There are countless appearances by Hollywood greats throughout the book, including at Hattie's big parties at her Sugar Hill home, where everyone from Judy Garland to Ethel Waters to Thelonious Monk, got together to have a good time.

The Queen of Sugar Hill is a great choice for fans of historical fiction wanting to learn more about a strong, complicated woman who was faced with many difficult choices, especially readers with a special interest in Old Hollywood.

Hattie is far from perfect but she's likable even when she makes her worst decisions, and I'm really glad I picked up this book and got a more nuanced understanding of who she was and the struggles she faced. endured.

I hope that ReShonda Tate (who also published women's fiction under the name ReShonda Tate Billingsley) will give us more historical novels of this high caliber in the future.