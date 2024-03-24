ZEROBASEONE's Japanese debut single tops Oricon's daily singles chart for four consecutive days | K-pop movie news





ZEROBASEONE the climb South Korean sensation is on an unstoppable streak, dominating the Oricon Chart in Japan for four consecutive days with their first single “ Yurayura-unmeinohana “.

On March 23 KST, Oricon confirmed that ZEROBASEONE took the top spot on its March 22 daily singles chart, selling a whopping 12,316 units of their mesmerizing single.

The journey to the top began when “Yurayura-unmeinohana” burst onto the scene on March 19, selling a remarkable 187,694 units in its debut. The momentum didn't stop there, as the single continued its reign, selling 19,175 units on March 20 and 15,995 units on March 21, cementing ZEROBASEONE's stronghold on the chart.

In addition to their triumph, ZEROBASEONE is currently captivating audiences with their inaugural Japanese fan concert, “2024 ZEROBASEONE FAN-CON IN JAPAN,” at K-Arena Yokohama. With approximately 50,000 tickets sold in advance to official fan club members since January 30 and simultaneous live-streamed ticket sales at over 20 CGV theaters in Korea, the group's ticket power is undeniable.

About ZEROBASEONE:

ZEROBASEONE was born from the crucible of Mnet's reality competition program, Boys Planet, fueled by the expertise of WakeOne. Consisting of nine talented members Kim Ji-woong, Zhang Hao, Sung Han-bin, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae-rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu-vin, Park Gun-wook and Han Yu-jin, they debuted on the 10th. July 2023, with the EP “Youth in the Shade”, which promises to captivate fans for two years and six months.

The name ZEROBASEONE encapsulates their journey, symbolizing the transformation of nine trainees into a cohesive unit, starting from zero and culminating in unity. Abbreviated as ZB1, the group's inception dates back to the gripping saga of Mnet's Boys Planet, where they emerged as the crème de la crème among a group of 98 contestants from various corners of the world.

Their rise to stardom has been rapid, marked by milestones such as the release of the spoiler film “Youth in Shade” on May 14, 2023 and the debut EP in July of the same year. The group's first reality show, “Camp Zerobaseone,” further endeared them to fans, fostering camaraderie among the members and setting the stage for their meteoric rise.

With record pre-orders and a triumphant debut on The Show on SBS M, ZEROBASEONE's journey from obscurity to fame is a testament to their talent and resilience, captivating audiences around the world with their electrifying performances and infectious charm.

