Rebel Wilson claims Hollywood star 'threatened' her for exposing him in tell-all memoir





Featured image credit: Chris Hyde/Getty Images/YouTube/AACTA The actor revealed a chapter from her next book dealing with an as yet unknown “asshole”, who, according to her, tried to threaten her.

Rebel Wilson has claimed someone featured in her upcoming book “threatened” her over the contents of the memoir. THE Perfect pitch The star revealed that her next book includes a chapter which deals with the behavior of an “asshole” she previously worked with. Although the individual involved has not yet been named, Wilson claimed they were “trying to threaten” her over the content of the chapter. The book, titled The rise of the rebelsis scheduled to be released on April 2. Wilson also claimed in a social media post that the person in question had hired a crisis public relations manager, someone who specializes in handling difficult or potentially damaging situations. Writing on his social media page, Wilson said: Now this bastard is trying to threaten me. He hired a crisis public relations manager and lawyers. He's trying to stop the press from talking about my new book. But the book will come out and you will all know the truth. The actor went on to explain that she adopted a “no assholes” policy when she arrived in Hollywood. Jono Searle/Getty Images for AFI She said someone had recommended it to her and it seemed like a sensible idea. Wilson wrote: When I first came to Hollywood, people would say, “Yes, I have a no-holes policy which means I don't work with any holes.” I was like, “Yeah, I mean, that seems sensible and logical. However, the actor said that at first she didn't really understand the full extent of what it meant. But, she explained, working with the person in question made her understand exactly what a “no asshole policy” would mean. She said: But then we really understood what they meant by that, the older people in the industry. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI “Because I worked with a huge asshole, and, yeah, now I definitely have an asshole policy. The chapter about said asshole, it's chapter 23, this guy was a huge asshole. Although the person in question has not been named, Wilson said she plans to name them when the book is released. Wilson also recently opened up about her body image after gaining weight. The actor said she gained 30 pounds, saying “it makes me feel bad about myself, it's not supposed to, but it does.” She added: I'm really proud of the work I've done on new films and my memoir, it's been A LOT and I've lost focus on my healthy lifestyle. Anyone else experiencing the same thing? Topics:News, US News, Australia

