Entertainment
Large crowd braves the rain in West Hollywood for a photo from Big Brother season 26
Big Brother Season 26 held an open casting call at the State Social House in West Hollywood on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Hundreds of people braved the rain in the morning for a chance to be guests on the long-running reality series . Around 12:30 p.m., 420 people responded to the call (the casting took place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the heart of the Sunset Strip), at 8782 Sunset Boulevard. The queue was confined this year to inside their parking lot.
Photos by Mike Pingel for WEHO TIMES (click thumbnail to enlarge).
Last year, more than 600 reality TV hopefuls also braved the rain and cold to audition for season 25 of Big Brother. The 25th season premiered in summer 2023, producing the show's first Sikh-Punjabi winner, Jag Bains. During the finale party, host Julie Chen Moonves confirmed that the long-running reality series would return for season 26 in summer 2024. She also announced the holiday spinoff series, Big Brother Reindeer Games, featuring nine alumni of the show competing to win $100,000. , which ended in December.
Hollywood lifereportsthat Julie Chen-Moonves is set to return to host Big Brother 26. Julie has hosted the hit series since season 1 in 2000. She also hosted all three seasons of Celebrity Big Brother which aired in 2018, 2019 and 2022. Julie has not not actually animated Big Brother Reindeer Games, which was a pre-recorded, abridged version of the regular show.
Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house equipped with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones. The show records their every move 24 hours a day. There are challenges every week, alliances are built, and then someone is kicked out of the House. The last remaining Houseguest walks away with a grand prize of $750,000.
Casting participants say they had a close-up with a lot of producers and casting agents who asked them questions about what they liked most about the show.
CBS has not yet announced a season premiere date as of this article's publication.
|
Sources
2/ https://wehotimes.com/large-crowd-braves-rain-in-west-hollywood-for-a-shot-at-big-brother-season-26/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Large crowd braves the rain in West Hollywood for a photo from Big Brother season 26
- The UN chief calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza BBC News
- Nelly Furtado set to host Juno Awards tonight in Halifax | National Entertainment
- Sharath Kamal: Who is Sharath Kamal, table tennis player leading the Indian contingent at the Paris 2024 Olympics
- US Stock Market Update: Corporate Records and Declines | Make ends meet
- Where can I buy eclipse glasses, which are counterfeit and counterfeit?
- Mexican President Says He Won't Fight Drug Cartels on U.S. Order, Calls Policy 'Mexico First'
- Paying for prom: Free, low-cost dresses help make dreams come true
- Olivia Colman slams pay disparity in Hollywood
- MSU hockey captures Big Ten tournament title with OT win over Michigan
- Costas Barbers: Upscale store-to-home transformation | Architecture
- Leo Varadkar: What's behind Irish Prime Minister's shock resignation?