Large crowd braves the rain in West Hollywood for a photo from Big Brother season 26

Big Brother Season 26 held an open casting call at the State Social House in West Hollywood on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Hundreds of people braved the rain in the morning for a chance to be guests on the long-running reality series . Around 12:30 p.m., 420 people responded to the call (the casting took place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the heart of the Sunset Strip), at 8782 Sunset Boulevard. The queue was confined this year to inside their parking lot.

Photos by Mike Pingel for WEHO TIMES (click thumbnail to enlarge).

Last year, more than 600 reality TV hopefuls also braved the rain and cold to audition for season 25 of Big Brother. The 25th season premiered in summer 2023, producing the show's first Sikh-Punjabi winner, Jag Bains. During the finale party, host Julie Chen Moonves confirmed that the long-running reality series would return for season 26 in summer 2024. She also announced the holiday spinoff series, Big Brother Reindeer Games, featuring nine alumni of the show competing to win $100,000. , which ended in December.

Hollywood lifereportsthat Julie Chen-Moonves is set to return to host Big Brother 26. Julie has hosted the hit series since season 1 in 2000. She also hosted all three seasons of Celebrity Big Brother which aired in 2018, 2019 and 2022. Julie has not not actually animated Big Brother Reindeer Games, which was a pre-recorded, abridged version of the regular show.

Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house equipped with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones. The show records their every move 24 hours a day. There are challenges every week, alliances are built, and then someone is kicked out of the House. The last remaining Houseguest walks away with a grand prize of $750,000.

Casting participants say they had a close-up with a lot of producers and casting agents who asked them questions about what they liked most about the show.

CBS has not yet announced a season premiere date as of this article's publication.