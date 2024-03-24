James City County police chaplain returns from assignment in Israel





JAMES CITY COUNTY James City County Police Chaplain Rev. Dr. Sam Frye just returned from a solidarity mission to Israel. Traveling with a delegation of 22 police chaplains from the International Conference of Police Chaplains, the goal of the trip was to provide solidarity by working with and administering the Israeli National Police following the October 7 Hamas attacks. While in Israel, Frye and his team worked with police officers in the southern and northern districts, including the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, the Golan Heights and the Jordanian borders. “One of the things that really comes to mind is the first place we visited,” Frye recalls. “We spent some time in the Gaza Strip, working with one of the neighborhoods that was bombed and it was really heartbreaking because they lost a total of 59 police officers that day, but they lost 10 directly in this neighbourhood. » One of the stories that resonated with Frye was about a 51-year-old grandmother who fought off terrorists for seven hours on the roof of her police station. Frye said she had her officers who were on the roof with her who were killed, and the only way she could survive was to use the weapons of the terrorists she shot at. Frye said the hat stayed with her when she revealed she had already called her son to say goodbye during the attack. The grandmother had played dead, even though she thought she was going to die because she couldn't stop shaking. The terrorists had started shooting at the bodies of the victims, and she only survived because they had been called for something else. “When she was telling this story, it was amazing to see the determination of these police officers,” Frye said. According to the International Association of Chiefs of Police, police chaplains provide emotional, moral and spiritual support to police officers, staff and their families. They can be either paid employees of the agency or volunteers. Although police chaplains may belong to a faith or religion, they provide support to all police officers, even if that means finding resources for individuals who do not share the same belief system. The association notes that a strong chaplaincy program can support a culture in which officers feel comfortable asking for help and finding support. The National PD Chief Rabbi shared his desire to bring together law enforcement clergy and rabbis from around the world to establish a permanent working relationship where the dead could be honored and the survivors would never be forgotten. As chaplain, Frye learned that while the Israel Defense Forces police Israel's borders, it is the responsibility of Israel's 32,000 police officers (along with a network of 40,000 adult volunteers) to provide operational accountability and security. security within Israeli borders. This is in addition to classic police tasks such as fighting crime, maintaining public order and controlling traffic. With only 15 seconds to find cover once rockets are launched, stress on police officers and their families is still high, requiring a constant state of preparedness and situational awareness, Frye said. Although they were only in the country for about two weeks, the delegation felt that their small contribution had a big impact on the lives of police officers and survivors.

