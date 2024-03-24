Editor's Note: Made in Cascadia highlights the makers and artisans of Whatcom and Skagit counties.

BURLINGTON Skagit County is famous for its farm-to-fork culture, but Garden Path Fermentations' products are best described as farm-to-glass. The Burlington Brewery has a unique reputation for making not only beer, but also wine, cider and mead using ingredients grown in Skagit.

Skagit Valley is one of the few places in the world where we can source 99 percent of our ingredients from our garden, said Amber Watts, co-owner of Garden Path with partner Ron Extract.

Watts and Extract moved from Texas to Skagit County for this reason in 2016; eight years later, their initial mission is still relevant today. Virtually all of Garden Paths' ingredients are sourced from the valley, right down to the native yeast used for fermentation.

Garden Path opened a second tap room, The Great Northern Bottle Shop & Lounge, in November 2022, but their flagship location in Burlington best reflects their philosophy. For Watts, Extract and their staff, fermentation is about more than just making beer. Instead, they use brewing methods as a creative and delicious way to showcase the bounty of Skagit County.

Garden Path Fermentation co-creators Amber Watts, left, and Ron Extract stand at their brewery on Feb. 29 in Burlington. The couple has been creating craft beverages in the Skagit Valley since 2016. (Find Wendt /Cascadia Daily News)

From flowers to ferments

Extract began homebrewing in college, but he didn't pursue his professional beer career until after earning a graduate degree in philosophy. Watts, meanwhile, was a film professor before becoming disenchanted with academia. She decided to join Extract in the beer world and the couple worked together at Jester King Brewery in Texas before moving to Skagit County.

At some point we decided we weren't getting any younger, Watts said. We've spent most of our careers helping other people create really cool and beautiful things, and this was kind of the time for us to do it.

Once the two decided to pursue this goal, they started with a small but essential ingredient: yeast. Most beers are made with single-strain yeast from a laboratory; However, Garden Paths' home cultivation has very different origins. Extract and Watts created it by making a single batch of unfermented beer, then letting nature do the rest.

That day that we all look forward to in April, when all of a sudden all the flowers bloom, we just went for a walk and picked one of every flower we saw, Watts said. Then they put the flowers in Mason jars in their kitchen and let them see what would happen. Ultimately, they chose the ferments they liked best and those original ferments still form the basis of Garden Paths' home culture.

The barrels fill Garden Path Fermentation's production space, which is adjacent to its Burlington tasting room. (Find Wendt /Cascadia Daily News)

When sourcing other ingredients, Garden Path only works with whole fruits from neighboring farms. Their team even prunes and harvests trees at the county's Washington State University Extension in exchange for apples. Most of Garden Path's cider starts with these trees, but sometimes Extract and Watts use apples from local growers or even customers without knowing their pedigree.

We have a barrel that just said Mary's apple tree, Watts said. We don't know what apples were [our customer] Mary just wanted us to use them.

The brewing process

Spontaneous fermentation gives Garden Paths' final products a characteristic funk, although their beers aren't sour enough to be described as true sours. That's intentional: Skagit County's climate has allowed Watts and Extract to create a native yeast culture that isn't too aggressively acidic, allowing them to lean into the milder side of fermenting yeast. mixed cultures.

We like subtlety, we like nuance, Watts said. Our favorite beers, you taste a pint, not a little taste. You can think about it as much as you want; you know there will be complexities to explore there.

During the brewing process, Garden Path focuses on creating parts of a whole, not finished products. Their initial ferments, which the extract calls components, are normally mixed to create the final drink, and the timing for each component varies. Some are used at a relatively young age, while others are left to age in oak barrels for years.

Ultimately, Extract likens his and Watts' role to that of a curator: they aim to understand what the batch needs to reach its full potential. Spontaneous fermentation is also influenced by environmental factors, meaning each batch is slightly different.

Garden Paths' experiments also go beyond just fermentation. In one example, Watts said its previous malt supplier, Skagit Valley Malting (which closed in 2023), was unable to supply roasted malts. This prevented Garden Path from producing dark beers, but in a creative solution, Watts and Extract burned a pile of wheat to see what would happen. The result was a beer called Experimental Roasted Wheat, which they eventually served on tap.

We never know exactly in which direction [brewing] is it going to be okay or how long is it going to take, Extract said. And that's part of the nature of Garden Path Fermentation is that it's a winding path that can take us in directions we didn't anticipate but can be really beautiful and worth exploring.

Speaking of complexities and nuances: Most beers are named after garden path phrases, which are grammatically correct but ambiguous or misleading in their structure. Examples include “The Little Horse Around”, “The Old School the New”, and “The Garden Paths Led to Flowered” (the latter being the first published Beer Garden Path).

A pint of The Transcendental Blur can be found at the bar in the Garden Path Fermentation tasting room. (Find Wendt /Cascadia Daily News)

The final products

Gardens Paths’ spontaneously fermented three-year blend is a great example of the brewery’s philosophy. The batch is inspired by a Belgian brewing method that mixes lambics of different ages. For their version, Watts and Extract blended three beers that were fermented in a coolship (brewing vessel) using wild yeast, then aged in oak barrels for one, two and three years, respectively.

I still think about this beer all the time. It was just very balanced and nuanced, a little acidity, you could taste the oak, Watts said. I was so proud that we could do this here.

But both men also know how to keep things simple: the go-to everyday table beer is Little Horse Around, a simple, dry-hopped table beer created to be the ultimate brewing beer.

Garden Path also lets local flavors shine by including foraged ingredients like fir tips, rose hips and blackberries. The excerpt cites another spontaneous ferment, which was refermented with local Italian plums and berries to achieve precise precision. [reflect] the local land.

Want to try some of these beers for yourself? The Great Northern Bottle Shop & Lounge, Garden Paths Bellingham Tap Room and Bottle Shop, has many options on tap. It also highlights other values-aligned producers, both through a dizzying bottle selection and guided tastings (Sunday school) every weekend.

Garden Path sources the vast majority of ingredients for its bottled beer, pictured here at the Great Northern Bottle Shop & Lounge in Skagit Valley. (Find Wendt /Cascadia Daily News)

But for the full farm-to-glass experience, a visit to Garden Paths Burlington Brewery can't be beat. There's something special about driving past the vast farmlands of Skagit County, then tasting their bounty perfectly encapsulated in a pint of beer.

Garden Path Fermentation is open Wednesdays at 10 p.m., Fridays at 10 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 7 p.m. at 11653 Higgins Airport Way in Burlington. The Great Northern Bottle Shop & Lounge is open Wednesday Friday at 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. at 1319 Commercial St. Info: gardenpathwa.com.

